Check out what these 4 Kolkata eateries and home kitchens have to offer this winter season

Warm flavours define cold winters, and this season, city eateries and home chefs are stepping up with treats that promise to keep every foodie cosy, from rich hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies to deep-fried churros and pizzas. Whether you’re in the mood for an indulgent feast, a simple satisfying bite, or gourmet snacks for a home binge-watching session, here’s a list that has you covered.
If you want to enjoy all your proteins, vitamins, and healthy nutrients packed in a clay pot, then head over to TESS at Hyatt Centric Ballgunge Kolkata, which is hosting its Claypot Festival. Lose yourself in the flavours of simmering broths and sizzling aromatics as you take in the warmth of dishes like Soba and udon noodles, jasmine rice, Shiitake mushrooms, tofu, asparagus and light broths infused with delicate spice or chicken, prawn and pork paired with chilli oyster, kung pao, spicy coriander, and other robust Asian sauces.
Meal per person: INR 650+ (Veg) | INR 750+ (Non-Veg)
Till December 14
What’s your winter craving? Sun-dried Tomato, gingerbread, buns, cakes, or pastries? Paprika Gourmet is here to offer all those and more, right at the comfort of your home. Check out their Sun-dried tomato mousse, Gingerbread house, Olive buns, Churros, Strawberry cloud petit gâteau, and more from their seasonal menu.
At INR 300+ onwards.
Available every day between 9 am and 7 pm via order.
On till January 31, 2026
If you are a foodie, you would have already heard of Warehouse Sunday Brunch. The winter special brunch spread is back and this time, it looks bigger and better. The spread features an indulgent mix of two soups, 10 starters, 11 main-course dishes and six desserts, along with live pasta, sushi, dim sum, and bao counters for those who love custom-crafted plates. Guests can also enjoy an exciting 1:1 offer on drinks, making it perfect for long, lazy afternoons with friends or family. If your Sundays are reserved for good food and good company, Warehouse’s brunch is where your weekend should begin.
At INR 999 + taxes
Available on Sundays, between 12 noon and 4 pm
Indulge in a comforting, flavour-forward winter menu at That Place Bowl & Bar featuring seasonal soups, Asian small plates, winter-exclusive dim sums, bao, sushi, ramen bowls, kebabs, global mains, and indulgent desserts. Highlights include Broccoli & almond soup, Green peas guacamole tacos, Swiss cheese soup, Shabu shabu, Korean corn dog, winter-special sushi rolls, Ramyeon, Bibimbap, and desserts like Gajar ka halwa, Strawberry cheesecake, Warm winter pudding, and more.
Meal for two: INR 1,200++.
Available Monday - Friday, noon to midnight, Saturday 12 pm-2 am, Sunday 12 noon to 1 am.
On till February 28, 2026.
