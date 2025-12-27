Indulge Kolkata turns 7: This heritage Mughlai brand is not only famous for its biryanis but also for its gravies and kebabs

The Aminia special curry is a good place to begin. Served piping hot, the gravy is measured and not rich, so the spices register without overwhelming the meat. The mutton is soft but intact, the potato absorbs flavour without turning mushy, and the whole tomato adds a mild acidity that cuts through the fat. The paya soup is peppery and clean, with no unnecessary oil floating on the surface. The collagen gives it body, but the spice stays in control.

Kebabs are where Aminia’s kitchen shows confidence. The Mutton pasinda kebab, their signature, is finely minced and gently spiced, with a texture closer to a galouti than a seekh. It breaks easily, carries flavour through the centre, and works best with a crisp, flaky paratha. The Murgh jehangiri comes in four chunky pieces, the long marination evident in the way the meat stays moist even after grilling. The yoghurt and gram flour coating lends depth without masking the chicken.

Maintaining consistency across multiple outlets is definitely not easy. But Kabir Azhar, director and fourth-generation custodian, does that and credits standardised recipe manuals, in-house quality checks, and modern kitchen systems for ensuring uniformity. Still, he says that the food cooked over the older mud stoves carries a flavour that is hard to replicate. The brand is also working on a coffee-table book documenting its history, recipes, and family memories.