Indulge turns 7: Enjoy New Year bites at these Kolkata eateries which are worth raising a toast to

Eat, drink, and be merry! The city eateries are all ready with their winter and New Year menus, which are packed with bold flavours, festive bites, and show-stopping platters perfect for any holiday meet-up. From savoury appetisers that are real-time conversation starters to lipsmacking desserts that raise a toast to the year ahead, we’ve curated a listicle of Kolkata eateries that are serving meals as vibrant and joyful as the season itself.
Get ready to choose from a plethora of packages at ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal and usher in the New Year on December 31 with a lavish buffet spread and entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion. Enjoy a magnificent New Year’s Eve dinner featuring delicacies such as peri-peri butterfly prawn, Cajun-rubbed chicken escallope, pizza pockets, and more at Eden Pavilion. The luxurious Royal Vega at ITC Royal Bengal presents Nav Varsha Khasa, an exquisite offering of delectable vegetarian dishes from the royal kitchens of India. Pan Asian at ITC Sonar presents subtle flavours and a delectable East Asian menu for NYE dinner and welcomes the New Year with a special lunch accompanied by live entertainment. Other restaurants at these two properties in Kolkata will also run several offers. Meal for two: INR 2,750 onwards.
Salt Lake’s Bubble & Tea knows their flavours — and Kolkata’s palate — a little too well, and their winter menu proves it again. They offer a wide range of bubble teas, including a Milo cream cheese shake, pandan latte, and even a vanilla sea matcha. Pretty interesting, isn’t it? Beyond drinks, the food menu holds its own too. From Indonesian soto medan and savoury fried candy rolls to homemade Chinese sausage, hearty scallion oil noodles, and golden curry katsu ramen, there’s plenty to choose from. Meal for two: INR 1,200++. Available till the end of January.
25 Main Street Café in Salt Lake ushers in the festive season with a thoughtfully crafted Christmas special menu, The Main Street Yuletide Table. Christmas at this café has always been less about extravagance and more about enchantment — the kind that arises from good food, slow conversations, the glow of cane lamps, and the oldworld charm. The festive gustatory trail can start with winter sun fritters, available in baby corn or chicken variants. For the entrée, the café introduces a unique seasonal bowl — the green tea ramyeon, inspired by Korean comfort cuisine but interpreted with the café’s signature finesse. The beverages are, however, highly local in spirit. The nolen gur cream Americano takes the classic Americano with a Bengali twist. Meal for two: INR 700+. Ongoing.
Chef Urvika Kanoi’s The Daily Cafe never disappoints when it comes to winter flavours, especially strawberries. From beverages and salads to sandwiches, sharing plates, an all-day brunch menu and an extensive dessert spread, the offering is impressive. Start with a biscotti hot chocolate or mulled tea, then move on to the burrata and berries salad. Pick a Kashmiri kaleri cheese bun or a Norwegian salmon board, or head straight for the whole Christmas roast. Desserts are a must-try — from strawberry and matcha chia pudding to hot chocolate strawberry cake or a strawberry and cream éclair, you’re bound to be spoilt for choice. INR 225 onwards. Ongoing.
Naan Dosa Pavs likes to keep its flavours authentic, but, at times, also likes to play it up, and their winter menu is just a reflection of this ethos. The line-up is led by the crunchy yummy NDP special lemon chilli Lays dosa and Magic Masala Lays dosa, two crunchy masaledar favourites that bring a youthful twist to the classic dosa. The winter menu also boasts of desi Chinese sizzler, tandoori sizzler, kebab platter, desi missi combo, chole bhature and the gobi paratha combo. Meal for two: INR 800+.
If you are in the mood for some good music with lipsmacking seasonal food and heady cocktails, you might try out the winter menu at Salt Lake’s Canteen Pub & Grub. If you want to play it safe, choose a comforting bowl of Burmese khao suey, or pair beetroot & saffron chicken seekh kebab with a glass of Park Street plum pudding highball cocktail. Get a taste of the grilled tuna with lemon butter sauce, or soya honey-glazed wild turkey, prepared for a mild savoury-sweet finish, for mains, or snack on the four-way, toast platter paired kashundi candy cane martini or a rum toddy with date palm jaggery. End your meal on a sweet note with a nolen gur pastry. Meal for two: INR 1,500++. Available till January 4.
Ending the year without a cake from Flurys? That doesn’t seem nearly possible. Take your pick from indulgent yule logs, plum pudding, rum and raisin cake or the Mr and Mrs Flury exclusive dry fruit cakes. For those leaning towards the classics, there’s the dates and walnut cake, a dry-fruit-laden Dundee cake, or the fruit cake. Price for cakes: INR 950 onwards. Ongoing.
The well-curated winter menu at Butterfingers by Preetanjali is inspired by the chef and founder, Preetanjali Pasari’s travels across different European cities, each known for its distinct Christmas markets. Using festive elements like Christmas ornaments, conifers, bows, and pine cones, she has introduced a menu where every dessert is designed to be a showstopper on the table. The menu includes vanilla-overloaded berries, chocolate sangria berries, dalgona coffee cake, vanilla pistachio strawberry raspberry, chocolate berry cake with hazelnuts, chocolate hazelnut granola, cocoa indulgence box, and gingerbread house baubles. Christmas is incomplete without teacakes, and she has one too — a berry almond teacake. INR 500 onwards.
Tribe Cafe is all set with a specially curated menu that brings together warmth, indulgence and comfort. Designed for cheerful gatherings and relaxed winter dining, the Christmas and New Year specials feature dishes such as comforting chicken chowder soup and crispy fish and chips with tartar sauce, Moroccan baked fish or cilantro grilled fish served with rice, flavourful speckled band or creamy chicken tetrazzini, and rich pork vindaloo with rice or the classic coq au vin with bacon. All that richness calls for a slice of cake and a hot drink to round off the evening. Meal for two: INR 800++. Available till December 31.
If you are not the partying kind and want to spend some cosy, quaint moments with your partner, Fusion Fantasea can be your go-to destination. Titled Under the Same Sky, the experience invites couples to step into an atmosphere shaped by candlelight, live music, and a menu that brings together indulgence and familiarity. Choose from three flavoursome starters — tiger prawn, lobster or jumbo crab — before moving on to mains like arbi gosht polao (chicken) along with mutton or chicken ghee roast. The meal wraps up with a scoop of your favourite ice cream. Meal for two: INR 1,499+. Available till January 1.
Winter meals feel incomplete without a cheesy, comforting shepherd’s pie, and Cafe Courtyard gets the winter mood just right. On its Christmas and New Year menu, the café serves festive mains such as the Courtyard chicken pie (shepherd’s pie), Courtyard ovenbaked fish and pork chops. Pair these with starters like cheesy chicken drumettes, crispy honey butter prawn, and a tangy pork fillet. Desserts follow, of course, with options like Red Truffle and Berry Kiss to end the meal on a sweet note. Meal for two: INR 800+. Available till December 31.
This winter, SOCIAL brings garma-garam comfort to the table with The Szn Menu. The winter-only spread features crowd favourites such as the winter munch platter, pepper pop buns, changa chimichanga, makke di roti, sarson ka swag, paneer and chicken gassi, misal paaya, and the indulgent jhinga thermidor. Desserts turn festive with the plum cake GadBad, while a special range of winter bakes and a festive twist on the iconic longest Long Island iced coffee round off the experience. Meal for two: INR 1,000++. Available till January 18.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.