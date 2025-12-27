This new Kolkata cafe has an in-house bakery and a 'coffee classroom'

The project is led by Aditya Ladsaria and Aniruddh Poddar (of Chai Break), Prateek Didwania (of Snacking & Pico), and Piyush Kankaria and Vinay Sipani (of The Yellow Straw). Spread across 15,000 square feet, the cafe also has warm indoor areas and a charming long verandah where you can spend hours. Despite its stunning design, the soul of the cafe lies with its beans. The coffee beans!

Yours Truly sources a wide selection of coffee cherries and beans from renowned estates, including Thogarihunkal, Ratnagiri, Attikan, and more.

“Yours Truly Coffee Roaster was born from our shared love for coffee and the desire to create a space where people can truly connect with what’s in their cup. We wanted Kolkatans to experience coffee in its truest form, to see how it’s grown, processed, roasted, and brewed. Every corner of this space reflects that passion, from the roastery and classroom to the café and bakery. Our aim is to make people curious about their coffee, to help them taste the difference that freshness, craft, and care can make. It’s not just about serving coffee; it’s about telling its story, one brew at a time,” said Prateek Didwania, one of the co-founders.