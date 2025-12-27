This new Kolkata cafe has an in-house bakery and a 'coffee classroom'

By now, Kolkata has developed a keen taste for aesthetically gifted cafes housed in old-world bungalows and homes. Admiring old column windows while sipping piping hot coffee in a hanging verandah is a priceless winter pastime for Kolkatans. If you love a sensitively restored old-Calcutta space and are also secretly a coffee snob, Bhawanipore’s Yours Truly Coffee Roasters is perfect for you.
The cafe is housed within a restored 60-year-old bungalow on Ray Street. It features a sunny and inviting open-air setup, offering various seating options, from cosy shaded areas to work-friendly long tables. There’s an unpretentious charm to the layout: spaces to work with your laptop, corners to sink into with a good book, and communal tables where you can schedule quick meetings.
The project is led by Aditya Ladsaria and Aniruddh Poddar (of Chai Break), Prateek Didwania (of Snacking & Pico), and Piyush Kankaria and Vinay Sipani (of The Yellow Straw). Spread across 15,000 square feet, the cafe also has warm indoor areas and a charming long verandah where you can spend hours. Despite its stunning design, the soul of the cafe lies with its beans. The coffee beans!
Yours Truly sources a wide selection of coffee cherries and beans from renowned estates, including Thogarihunkal, Ratnagiri, Attikan, and more.
“Yours Truly Coffee Roaster was born from our shared love for coffee and the desire to create a space where people can truly connect with what’s in their cup. We wanted Kolkatans to experience coffee in its truest form, to see how it’s grown, processed, roasted, and brewed. Every corner of this space reflects that passion, from the roastery and classroom to the café and bakery. Our aim is to make people curious about their coffee, to help them taste the difference that freshness, craft, and care can make. It’s not just about serving coffee; it’s about telling its story, one brew at a time,” said Prateek Didwania, one of the co-founders.
The space allows guests to explore coffee from its origins as a cherry to the roasting and brewing process that brings out each bean’s distinct character. You can closely observe the roasting process as all coffee beans are roasted in-house.
The Coffee Classroom is an experience centre which makes the space a haven for all coffee lovers. As part of this experience, guests can participate in small-batch roasting, understand different roast profiles, and learn manual brewing techniques. It is designed for those who want to engage more deeply with the evolving world of coffee. Alongside the classics like espresso, cortado, and latte, the menu includes cold brews and experimental coffee-based drinks (with ingredients like thyme, green apple, coriander, orange, etc)
Yours Truly has an in-house bakery, developed in collaboration with Lavonne Bakery Academy and helmed by Sujata Newatia. You’ll spot artisanal sourdough, some lighter-than-cloud croissants, and melt-in-your-mouth cookies. The menu has a lot to offer foodies as it also has salads, hearty soups and sandwiches, balanced smoothie bowls, pizzas and pastas along with an impressive large plates menu.
You can not go wrong with the classics like a butter croissant, masala omelette or an Eggs Benedict. However, the menu offers quite a few meals which are good enough for two if you’re in the mood for a long lunch, such as Turkish pot vegetables, Scamorza stuffed chicken, Sicilian gnocchi and more.
The dessert segment is to die for and might just feature one of the city’s best tiramisus (a tall order, we know!). The immaculate coffee-white chocolate base highlights the intensity of the coffee-soaked ladyfinger. You can also try the Pistachio kataifi cheesecake and the winter-favourite Banana-pecan chocolate treat.
Price for two: Rs 1,500