This Sunday brunch in South Kolkata is all about good food and great music

For food enthusiasts all over the world, no season is better than winter to savour the best of delicacies. The hearty Sunday Brunch Soirée at Warehouse Café, paired with live music, could instantly lift your mood on a chilly Sunday.
We recommend you start with a piping hot bowl of Pad Thai soup or Thai lemon coriander soup. We tasted the Pad Thai soup, and it felt like a warm, cosy hug. Boasting lemongrass and galangal, the soup has all that you need to begin your gustatory trail. The prawn tempura sushi, up next, was flavourful, and we ended up having eight pieces of them. Along with that, we had the Sriracha chicken dim sums, which were spicy, but perfect for our palate when dunked into chilli oil.
For light bites, we opted for jalapeño cheese cigars, featuring gooey mozzarella paired with the spicy kick of jalapeños, and stir-fried mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Button mushrooms, lightly coated and fried to perfection, and tossed in pepper sauce were all things saucy, savoury, and spicy, and we couldn’t stop with just one.
We also tried non-vegetarian starters like Pepper basil malai chicken, Buttermilk fried chicken, Kung pao chicken, and Gondhoraj fish fry. The Gondhoraj fish fry was our favourite. The fish fillets, well-marinated with a gondhoraj lemon and coriander marinade, were well-coated and crumb-fried to perfection.
Champaran mutton was not something we expected to find at a buffet. You can pair it with Shahi zafrani pulao, Afghani, Makhmali malai kofta, and Murgh makhani for a rich and spicy Indian feast. If Asian cuisine is your calling, go for Asian veg green curry, Vietnamese chilli garlic noodles, Thai basil chicken, or Balinese curry chicken with steamed rice.
No meal is complete without a good serving of desserts, and we had their Tender coconut pudding, Carrot halwa tart, Nolen gurer ras malai, and brownie, among which the ras malai was our favourite.
Meal for one: INR 999++.
From 12 noon to 4 pm.
At 4th floor, South City Mall.