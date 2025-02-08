This Sunday brunch in South Kolkata is all about good food and great music

We recommend you start with a piping hot bowl of Pad Thai soup or Thai lemon coriander soup. We tasted the Pad Thai soup, and it felt like a warm, cosy hug. Boasting lemongrass and galangal, the soup has all that you need to begin your gustatory trail. The prawn tempura sushi, up next, was flavourful, and we ended up having eight pieces of them. Along with that, we had the Sriracha chicken dim sums, which were spicy, but perfect for our palate when dunked into chilli oil.