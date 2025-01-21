These gourmet recipes take the burger game a notch higher!

The new menu at BOSS Burger is a bold celebration of flavours and indulgence, introducing a line-up of drool-worthy burgers crafted to satisfy every craving. Leading the charge are the indulgent Smash Burgers, where the juicy Tenderloin Smash Burger, the rich Lamb Smash Burger, and the succulent Chicken Smash Burger take centre stage, each available in double-patty variants for those seeking an extra bite of decadence. For spice enthusiasts, the fiery Peri-Peri Grilled Chicken Burger delivers a kick of heat, perfectly balanced with creamy guacamole and crunchy veggies. Meanwhile, the Korean Fried Chicken Burger adds an exciting Asian twist with its saucy glaze and bold flavours, promising a taste adventure like no other. And for those craving something truly unique, the Shams’ Signature Steak Burger brings together succulent steak bits, a sunny-side-up egg, and hot mayo for a savoury masterpiece.