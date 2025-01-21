These gourmet recipes take the burger game a notch higher!

BOSS Burger by SOCIAL, the gourmet burger delivery brand from Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled crave-worthy new additions to its menu that are bold, indulgent, and designed to satisfy every craving. The new menu, available across 48 delivery locations in India, combines high-quality ingredients, innovative flavours and indulgent fillings, bringing a premium burger experience to your doorstep. Whether ordering at home or hosting a gathering, BOSS Burger is set to elevate your burger moments like never before.
The new menu at BOSS Burger is a bold celebration of flavours and indulgence, introducing a line-up of drool-worthy burgers crafted to satisfy every craving. Leading the charge are the indulgent Smash Burgers, where the juicy Tenderloin Smash Burger, the rich Lamb Smash Burger, and the succulent Chicken Smash Burger take centre stage, each available in double-patty variants for those seeking an extra bite of decadence. For spice enthusiasts, the fiery Peri-Peri Grilled Chicken Burger delivers a kick of heat, perfectly balanced with creamy guacamole and crunchy veggies. Meanwhile, the Korean Fried Chicken Burger adds an exciting Asian twist with its saucy glaze and bold flavours, promising a taste adventure like no other. And for those craving something truly unique, the Shams’ Signature Steak Burger brings together succulent steak bits, a sunny-side-up egg, and hot mayo for a savoury masterpiece.
Vegetarian options shine just as bright, starting with the chatpata Samosalicious Smash Burger, which combines a spicy aloo patty with classic chutneys for a desi delight. The Paneer Cheese Bomb Burger offers a mouthwatering bite of panko-crumbed paneer, mozzarella, and crunchy veggies that’s hard to resist. With every burger crafted using premium ingredients and served on toasted brioche buns, BOSS Burger's new introductions ensure there’s something for everyone to indulge in, from cheesy to spicy to indulgently meaty.
Burgers starting from Rs 229.