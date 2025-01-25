This quaint Jadavpur cafe has a new menu and we check it out
Sipping onto glass of indulgent and thick hot chocolate and biting into mini marshmallows at KettleBerry Coffee Break on a cold afternoon felt quite relaxing after a stressful week. As we soaked into the winter sun in their backyard, we got ready to do a taste test of their new menu.
The quaint café in the bylanes of Jadavpur is a hidden gem. However, this place that homebrews their coffee, is already a known spot for the coffee lovers who are looking for rich, flavourful cups of coffee, that too at affordable prices.
When at a place like this, we definitely had to try their coffees. The Iced latte and Vietnamese iced coffee are your go-to drinks if you want something light and creamy, that can fulfil your coffee cravings. For people like me, who want a taste of creamy frappes, can settle for a KettleBerry special frappe. It’s not just delicious and sweet, but filling too.
We wanted something crispy and savoury to pair with our sweet frappe, and thus, settled with Fish fry served with fries and peri peri chicken strips. The fish fry, made with bekti, had a crunchy crumb coating with a thick fish fillet, perfect to be shared by two.
For our mains, we chose to have our favourite Chicken pepperoni pizza, that had a fluffy inhouse bread overloaded with pepperoni, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes, with stringy mozzarella cheese, making it taste perfect in every bite. Those who are bored of having thin crust pizzas, this is a must-try. Nothing can be better than going on a date to a cute eatery like this serving your favourite brews and pizzas and making the most of the season. Don’t forget to bring home some packets of your favourite variant of coffee.
We ended our meal with Blueberry cheesecake and we are looking forward to going back to taste their newer varieties of desserts.
Meal for two: INR 500++.
From 1 pm to 10.30 pm.
At Prince Gulam Hussain Shah Road, Jadavpur