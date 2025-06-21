Enjoying this Mughlai Dum Ki Raan is your cue to feast this weekend

A masterpiece of culinary excellence, prepared by ITC Hotel's masterchefs, Dum Ki Raan is crafted from the finest lamb leg, slow-cooked to enhance its tenderness and flavour, infused with select Dum Pukht spices and stuffed with pickled onions, garlic, and cheese.

Served with Nizami kulchas, the dish comes with a host of accompaniments like- Mirch ke kebab, Subz miloni, pan gravy, mint chutney and Zauk-e-Shahi, which are khoya dumplings dunked in reduced saffron milk.

Experience this exclusive creation from Gourmet Couch, delivering the sophistication of ITC Hotels’ fine dining to your home.



Limited Edition Menu | pre orders only

Price: INR 6999+ applicable taxes

When: Till June 22, 2025