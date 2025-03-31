This newly-introduced buffet at this Salt Lake restaurant is worth checking out

For mains, we chose to have a spicy Tel chingri with basmati rice, similar to a tel koi, but made with jumbo-sized prawns; luchi with kanchalonka mangsho; and polau with murgir kosha. The kanchalonka mangsho was flavourful, slightly green in colour, and we think it would pair best with steaming hot rice—simple and effortless. A slice of gondhoraj would be a great pair to this delectable mutton preparation. There is also a huge spread of vegetable curries, chutney, and various kinds of papad as accompaniments along with it.