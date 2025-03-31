This newly-introduced buffet at this Salt Lake restaurant is worth checking out

Babu Culture, known for its Bengali and colonial recipes, is back in the news again for its huge buffet spread at their Salt Lake outlet, and we went to taste the same. The brand, which turned three, has a revamped menu.
We started off with a glass of gondhoraj tulsi pata diye ghol, and we loved their concept of bhate/bhaja/pora/bata in a buffet, with the Kumro morich bhate, Cholar dal diye begun pora, beet lonka bata and potol khosha bata, being our favourites. We tried Cholar dal diye begun pora for the first time, and we loved it. The beet lonka bata too was quite interesting. The sweet beetroots, blanched, and mashed with chilli in a mortar pestle, topped with mustard oil, was a great choice with steaming hot rice.
Additionally, their homemade pickles had our hearts. The Roshuner achar, Aamlokir achar, Beguner achar, Sojne phooler achar and Kuler achar, tasted on point, and one can choose to drizzle a bit of pickle oil with the bata and bhortas to elevate their taste. Add a green chilli, and it’s a match made in heaven.
For mains, we chose to have a spicy Tel chingri with basmati rice, similar to a tel koi, but made with jumbo-sized prawns; luchi with kanchalonka mangsho; and polau with murgir kosha. The kanchalonka mangsho was flavourful, slightly green in colour, and we think it would pair best with steaming hot rice—simple and effortless. A slice of gondhoraj would be a great pair to this delectable mutton preparation. There is also a huge spread of vegetable curries, chutney, and various kinds of papad as accompaniments along with it.
They have a decent dessert spread too, and we tried their kheerer payesh, gajorer halwa and moong barfi, out of which the barfi was our favourite. Lightly sweet and crumbly, it was something we have never tried before. While we chose to finish our meal with a paan, you can also choose from their other options like anar goli, pudina goli, hojmi goli, and bhaja mosla to call it a day.
Meal for one: INR 999+
Timings: 12.30 pm to 4 pm
At Salt Lake, Sector-II