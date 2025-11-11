This Kolkata cafe's new outlet gives Salt Lake foodies a new breakfast option

One thing Salt Lake was missing was a quality place to relish a hearty breakfast. Tapping into this shortage, The Country House Cafe, known for its continental spreads, pizzas and desserts, recently opened doors in Sector 1’s CD Block. And we checked it out.

What we loved about the new outlet of The Country House Cafe

The minimalist white interior sets the right backdrop for a maximalist colourful painting by Bobo Calcutta. The exterior of the cafe is drenched in the now-trending cool mint hue, with plants adding to the energy flow around the seating area outside.

Quite often than not, such Insta-worthy serene properties draw flak for their core competence, which is serving quality food. Here, for a change, we weren’t disappointed.