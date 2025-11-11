This Kolkata cafe's new outlet gives Salt Lake foodies a new breakfast option

One thing Salt Lake was missing was a quality place to relish a hearty breakfast. Tapping into this shortage, The Country House Cafe, known for its continental spreads, pizzas and desserts, recently opened doors in Sector 1’s CD Block. And we checked it out.
The minimalist white interior sets the right backdrop for a maximalist colourful painting by Bobo Calcutta. The exterior of the cafe is drenched in the now-trending cool mint hue, with plants adding to the energy flow around the seating area outside.
Quite often than not, such Insta-worthy serene properties draw flak for their core competence, which is serving quality food. Here, for a change, we weren’t disappointed.
A refreshing Watermelon basil drink was all that we needed after the classic dish of fish and chips. The well-marinated, buttery basa fish paired with tartar sauce struck all the right notes. Their Smashed avocado on toast is a great breakfast option for both vegans and vegetarians and can even impress those who are not great fans of this bland fruit.
The Mushroom burgandian was something we never tried before. While it might appear to be a basic sauteed mushroom dish, the balsamic vinegar reduction does the magic. The super crispy pressed bread came laced with garlic butter and could well be passed for bread nachos. The Smoked chicken sizzler served with sauteed veggies and herbed rice was perfect for the main course. But the icing on the cake was their kitchen-made barbecue sauce—it was not too sweet or sticky. The peppery, sweet and sour notes lent the chicken a unique flavour.
Nothing ends right unless it has a sweet ending. Hence, we surrendered to Fluffy pancakes and a warm plate of apple pie. The tarty apple cinnamon stuffing on a buttery base made the pie worth savouring with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.
Meal for two: INR 800++.
Timings: 8 am to 11 pm.
Address: At CD 55, Salt Lake, Sector 1, Kolkata-700064