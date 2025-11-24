This artisanal neighbourhood bar in Kolkata launches their new cocktail menu

How often have you heard of a non-vegetarian cocktail? We recently tasted it at Chowringhee’s artisanal neighbourhood cocktail bar, Little Bit Sober, during their latest cocktail menu launch. Rightly called the Friends of the Bar, this menu is worth checking out for their fancy non-veg cocktails.

Here's what we tried at Little Bit Sober

We started off with a secret drink. Topped with a crispy fried bacon strip, the saltiness and fat of the bacon beautifully complement the sweetness of the maple syrup in the drink. Experience a medley of flavours when paired with cognac and bourbon. The drinks in the menu celebrate icons like Flurys, Nahoum’s, Amar Khamar, and Craft Coffee through cocktails inspired by their legacy and stories.