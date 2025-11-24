This artisanal neighbourhood bar in Kolkata launches their new cocktail menu
How often have you heard of a non-vegetarian cocktail? We recently tasted it at Chowringhee’s artisanal neighbourhood cocktail bar, Little Bit Sober, during their latest cocktail menu launch. Rightly called the Friends of the Bar, this menu is worth checking out for their fancy non-veg cocktails.
Here's what we tried at Little Bit Sober
We started off with a secret drink. Topped with a crispy fried bacon strip, the saltiness and fat of the bacon beautifully complement the sweetness of the maple syrup in the drink. Experience a medley of flavours when paired with cognac and bourbon. The drinks in the menu celebrate icons like Flurys, Nahoum’s, Amar Khamar, and Craft Coffee through cocktails inspired by their legacy and stories.
We also tasted The one from the patisserie, a warm hug of single malt-spiced rum cocktail infused with Nahoum’s Christmas cake and a dash of almond milk. The subtle sweetness of the rum-soaked raisins and cinnamon hit all the right notes.
Though their exceptional drinks certainly make this space stand out, the food, in our opinion, deserves equal, if not greater, appreciation.The Chicken dim sum in red Thai curry was one of the best we have had till date. Replete with a savoury chicken filling and a thick gravy, it was definitely one of the chef's best. The Boti roti, too, took us by surprise, thanks to the melt-in-mouth pork chunks and the softest soft tortillas served with tamarind tang.
The large plate had every Bengali’s comfort bowl of herb-infused Gobindobhog rice with creamy mashed potatoes and pan-seared bhekti fry. The red chilli thecha, was understated and added to the taste, giving us ideas to use it at home.
To wash it all down, we had The one with kanji. Kanji, a fermented drink, was made with rice here and had a tangy-salty touch. Aamar Khamar’s gheus and daadkhani rice had a vodka base with hints of curry leaves. This was indeed a great palate cleanser, so you might, too, like us, relish it after the meal.