This Kolkata diner's new menu has brand-new inventive formats

We didn’t know we were matcha fans till we tried this drink at Park Street’s SOCIAL in Kolkata. The Coconut water matcha latte was lactose-free, subtle in taste and refreshing with familiar flavour notes. When it comes to the taste and quantity of food served, SOCIAL has never disappointed us.
This time too, their new menu, The Big Drop, curated by their group executive chef Shamsul Wahid, has introduced inventive formats, introducing cross-cultural cuisines, and making dishes more functional. Be it their ramen, breakfast sandwiches, thalis, or dunkables, they have successfully retained their signature twists.
We hit it off with a breakfast Egg tuck sandwich, Tenderloin fried egg and sauerkraut, boasting of a juicy, meaty patty and the most delicious, melt-in-mouth brioche bread, with the sauerkraut cutting the overpowering taste of the meat and cheese beautifully. Next comes the Toast-e-galawat, and it was probably the best kind of imagination and functionality. No extra oil, no messy hands, just creamy mutton galawati piped on a crispy toast with the top charred beautifully. We loved it when served with a sweet saunth chutney.
Being a fan of non-veg South Indian delicacies, what we also loved is the Prawn on podi-yum. Succulent prawns tossed with podi, dunked into a bed of rasam gravy, and the unmissable flavours of fried curry leaves— nothing could go wrong with this. If you are in the mood for something hearty and comforting, definitely order the Soupy shrimp momos. It features shrimp momos, dunked into a bed of flavoursome shrimp jhol (broth), and we just wiped them clean.
Though we called it a day with the super addictive Dessert nachos, comprising waffle chips drenched in chocolate mousse, Biscoff, berry compote, and whipped cream, we are already planning our next visit to try some more dishes, especially the Nihari mutton ramen.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 ++ with alcohol.
Timing: 11 am to 12 am.
At Russel Street.
