This Kolkata diner's new menu has brand-new inventive formats

We hit it off with a breakfast Egg tuck sandwich, Tenderloin fried egg and sauerkraut, boasting of a juicy, meaty patty and the most delicious, melt-in-mouth brioche bread, with the sauerkraut cutting the overpowering taste of the meat and cheese beautifully. Next comes the Toast-e-galawat, and it was probably the best kind of imagination and functionality. No extra oil, no messy hands, just creamy mutton galawati piped on a crispy toast with the top charred beautifully. We loved it when served with a sweet saunth chutney.