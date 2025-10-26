This Kolkata bistro has revamped its Greek-style interiors and is serving an array of new dishes

When in Newtown, make a visit to La Artisan Bistro to soak in the winter sun as you enjoy the lip-smacking additions in the menu. The place, known for its minimal white and blue decor, has new seating placements and a fresh vibe.
Our gustatory trail started with their Chicken taco, which consists of small, soft taco tortillas, topped with juicy, crispy fried chicken on a bed of mixed greens, with spicy mayo and pickled onion slices on top. A blend of crunch and softness, it tasted great with a dash of lime.
If you are up for fried snacks, definitely go for the Duck egg devil. The gooey duck eggs, covered in a thin but crispy coating, tasted fresh, and we loved how they were served, with a side of potato bombs—boiled and spiced whole potato, crispy fried till perfection.
The Italian summer pizza took us by surprise. This might be the first time we have taken a bite of a pizza without a tomato sauce, but rather a light, garlicky white sauce, similar to alfredo sauce. The thin crust pizza was topped with cherry tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. We loved the fact that despite being a thin crust pizza, it was soft and neither did it feel like a biscuit, nor did the edges cut the inside of our cheeks.
The Kosha mangsho burrito had our hearts, too. The spicy kosha mangsho with basanti pulao stuffing, instead of Mexican red rice, took us by surprise. Even the Green vegetable assado, boasting of a flavourful, melt-in-mouth paneer skewer, on a bed a fluffy vegetable quinoa was equally flavourful.
We tasted a hot Sizzling brownie with vanilla ice cream after a long time and we were not at all disappointed. Their Tiramisu comes in a pull-down format and has a creamy, gooey mascarpone topping. Though the coffee flavour was way milder than a usual tiramisu, it tasted good if we consider it just as any other dessert.
Meal for two: INR 1,200++
From 12 pm to 12 am
At La Artisan Bistro, New Town