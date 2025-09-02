This new all-day diner in Kolkata's Newtown serves all things flavourful

With the incessant rains in Kolkata becoming a little too gloomy and irritating for us, we thought of soaking in some sunny beach vibes at Casa Miami, nestled right at the heart of Newtown.

How Casa Miami stands out with the food that they serve

Shivam Dutta, who owns another restaurant in Salt Lake called Pepper Town, shares that the tagline of this all-day diner is “endless summer”. “We wanted to create a vibe that is summery and chill.”