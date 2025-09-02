This new all-day diner in Kolkata's Newtown serves all things flavourful

With the incessant rains in Kolkata becoming a little too gloomy and irritating for us, we thought of soaking in some sunny beach vibes at Casa Miami, nestled right at the heart of Newtown.
Shivam Dutta, who owns another restaurant in Salt Lake called Pepper Town, shares that the tagline of this all-day diner is “endless summer”. “We wanted to create a vibe that is summery and chill.”
On the rooftop section, the cane heart seat goes so well with the rustic lamp shades resembling coconut shells, and little wooden cutouts of palm trees over textured white walls. “We wanted to grow a space where there is something for everyone, throughout the day. Especially in this area, where a lot of residential spaces are opening up. We felt that this is the right time to open a space like this where people can unwind.”
The diner had us impressed with both quantity and quality. We started our gustatory trail with Bandel cheese malakoff. The signature smokiness of the cheese, paired with a spicy cherry tomato and balsamic relish, hit all the right spots, and we paired it with a sweet rose-flavoured Eastern Elixzer. If you are a fan of mutton, the Ghee-roasted mutton boti is all that you need to try. The succulent mutton chunks flavoured with curry leaves are served with little parathas, topped with burnt garlic Philadelphia yoghurt. The dim sums, too, were worth a try.
We tried the Kaffir lime scented chicken dim sum, and Fungi and mascarpone parcels, both served on beds of Thai curries. While the chicken dim sum was good, we loved how the veg one tasted. The creamy mascarpone paired with bits of mushroom and the flavoursome Thai green curry was indeed one of the chef ’s best. We then took a break and cleansed our palate with a Miami romance, boasting of raspberry, elderflower and lemon.
From the main course, we chose a big plate consisting of Chicken parmigiana, fries, and chilli basil arrabbiata. The juicy chicken had a light coating and was dipped in the arrabbiata, a great choice for those who like to play it safe. The Spaghetti bolognese, too, was meaty and filling.
The highlight of the day was their Mutton dak-bungalow pizza. A flatbread-style pizza topped with classic curry-spiced mutton, sweet caramelised onions, gooey cheese, and sliced boiled eggs, it surely took the trophy.
Meal for two: INR 1,200+
When: Noon to 11 pm
Where: At Action Area I, Newtown