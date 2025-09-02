Calcutta

This new all-day diner in Kolkata's Newtown serves all things flavourful

The vibe at this new all-day diner in Newtown is summery and chill all throughout the year
This new all-day diner in Newtown serves all things flavourful
Ambience at the Newtown all-day diner, Casa Miami
With the incessant rains in Kolkata becoming a little too gloomy and irritating for us, we thought of soaking in some sunny beach vibes at Casa Miami, nestled right at the heart of Newtown.

How Casa Miami stands out with the food that they serve

Shivam Dutta, who owns another restaurant in Salt Lake called Pepper Town, shares that the tagline of this all-day diner is “endless summer”. “We wanted to create a vibe that is summery and chill.”

Bandel cheese malakoff at Casa Miami
Bandel cheese malakoff

On the rooftop section, the cane heart seat goes so well with the rustic lamp shades resembling coconut shells, and little wooden cutouts of palm trees over textured white walls. “We wanted to grow a space where there is something for everyone, throughout the day. Especially in this area, where a lot of residential spaces are opening up. We felt that this is the right time to open a space like this where people can unwind.”

Eastern Elixzer at Casa Miami
Eastern Elixzer

The diner had us impressed with both quantity and quality. We started our gustatory trail with Bandel cheese malakoff. The signature smokiness of the cheese, paired with a spicy cherry tomato and balsamic relish, hit all the right spots, and we paired it with a sweet rose-flavoured Eastern Elixzer. If you are a fan of mutton, the Ghee-roasted mutton boti is all that you need to try. The succulent mutton chunks flavoured with curry leaves are served with little parathas, topped with burnt garlic Philadelphia yoghurt. The dim sums, too, were worth a try.

Kaffir lime scented chicken dim sum at Casa Miami
Kaffir lime scented chicken dim sum

We tried the Kaffir lime scented chicken dim sum, and Fungi and mascarpone parcels, both served on beds of Thai curries. While the chicken dim sum was good, we loved how the veg one tasted. The creamy mascarpone paired with bits of mushroom and the flavoursome Thai green curry was indeed one of the chef ’s best. We then took a break and cleansed our palate with a Miami romance, boasting of raspberry, elderflower and lemon.

Chicken parmigiana, fries and chilli basil arrabbiata at Casa Miami
Chicken parmigiana, fries and chilli basil arrabbiata

From the main course, we chose a big plate consisting of Chicken parmigiana, fries, and chilli basil arrabbiata. The juicy chicken had a light coating and was dipped in the arrabbiata, a great choice for those who like to play it safe. The Spaghetti bolognese, too, was meaty and filling.

Mutton dak bungalow pizza at Casa Miami
Mutton dak bungalow pizza

The highlight of the day was their Mutton dak-bungalow pizza. A flatbread-style pizza topped with classic curry-spiced mutton, sweet caramelised onions, gooey cheese, and sliced boiled eggs, it surely took the trophy.

Meal for two: INR 1,200+

When: Noon to 11 pm

Where: At Action Area I, Newtown

