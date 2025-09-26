What are the Kolkata diners whipping up this Puja?

Lucky Tigerr joins the celebrations with a specially-curated menu that blends festive flavours with comfort classics. Traditional favourites like crispy Aloo jhuri bhaja and tangy Aloo chana chaat set the tone, while the soft, savoury Dahi vada adds a nostalgic touch. For those who crave crunch, the golden Fish finger and classic Fish & chips, served with signature dips, are irresistible.

Turning up the heat, the fiery Chicken 65 and zesty Peri peri French fries bring bold flavours to the table. Seafood enthusiasts can savour the punchy Lemon tawa prawn, while the rich, perfectly seasoned Amritsari fish adds a North Indian celebratory flair. Guests can also sip on curated cocktails like a Sichuan-spiced gin and tonic, or relish the refreshing Bengali Gondhoraj Mojito.

Meal for two: INR 1,889 (without alcohol), INR 2,800 (with alcohol).

September 26-October 2. 12 pm to 11.30 pm.

At Park Mansion, Park Street.