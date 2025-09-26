What are the Kolkata diners whipping up this Puja?

As Kolkata gets ready to welcome Goddess Durga, restaurants in the city add their distinctive charm to the festivities and foodscape with specially curated menus. Designed to capture the joy, colour, and indulgence of the season, the menus blend global inspirations with festive warmth, offering something delightful for every palate. Here are 10 Kolkata diners across the city, and what they are offering to foodies in Kolkata.
This Durga Puja, Bubble N Tea Asian Cafe is celebrating flavours with a carefully crafted festive menu. The line-up includes Creamy crab onigiri, Pad Thai noodles, Pan-fried Thai fish cakes, and the decadent Tornado prawns, each dish balancing contemporary flair with crowd-pleasing indulgence. Complemented by their signature bubble teas, the menu makes for a refined yet playful dining experience to savour in-between festive outings.
Meal for two: INR 1,400.
September 28-October 2 | Weekends: 10 am to 10 pm, Weekdays: 10 am to 9.30 pm.
At Sector-III, Salt Lake.
Lucky Tigerr joins the celebrations with a specially-curated menu that blends festive flavours with comfort classics. Traditional favourites like crispy Aloo jhuri bhaja and tangy Aloo chana chaat set the tone, while the soft, savoury Dahi vada adds a nostalgic touch. For those who crave crunch, the golden Fish finger and classic Fish & chips, served with signature dips, are irresistible.
Turning up the heat, the fiery Chicken 65 and zesty Peri peri French fries bring bold flavours to the table. Seafood enthusiasts can savour the punchy Lemon tawa prawn, while the rich, perfectly seasoned Amritsari fish adds a North Indian celebratory flair. Guests can also sip on curated cocktails like a Sichuan-spiced gin and tonic, or relish the refreshing Bengali Gondhoraj Mojito.
Meal for two: INR 1,889 (without alcohol), INR 2,800 (with alcohol).
September 26-October 2. 12 pm to 11.30 pm.
At Park Mansion, Park Street.
Enjoy a lavish Puja buffet at That Place, ranging from live phuchka and chaat counters, Bengali favourites like Posto narkel bora, Mutton kosha, Katla kalia and Kolkata-style Chicken biryani, Continental dishes such as Spinach, corn and ricotta cannelloni, Oriental specials like Prawn Thai curry, and desserts including Shaktigarer langcha, and Rosogolla.
Meal for two: (Approx) INR 2,200+ +.
September 28-October 1. 12 pm-1.30 pm, 2 pm-4 pm.
At Shakespeare Point, Shakespeare Sarani.
While there is a section who will not budge until they manage to visit all major puja pandals of the city, there is another section, for whom these five days are all about taking it slow and eating their hearts out. And Newtown’s Cafe Courtyard is just the right spot. From hearty breakfasts and leisurely lunches to tempting starters and indulgent dinners, they have everything to make your festive moments delicious. Indulge in global flavours infused in dishes like Swiss ham roll, Shakshuka, Pesto chicken melt, Pork chops, Saffron sauce bekti with garlic bread, Lemon posset, and more.
Meal for two: INR 700++.
September 22 to October 2. Monday to Friday: 9 am to 10.30 pm. Saturday-Sunday: 9 am to 11 pm.
At New Town.
Adding a festive twist to its signature eclectic vibe, Warehouse Kolkata has rolled out a Durga Puja menu that celebrates Bengal’s flavours with bold, contemporary takes. Guests can indulge in the tangy-spicy Aam kasundi pomfret, the homely comfort of Parshe macher jhal, and the ever-popular Tangra-style chilli fish, each dish crafted to reflect Kolkata’s love for fish in its many forms. To round it off, the star of the dessert section, Jack Daniel’s gulab jamun, offers a playful spin on a festive staple, bringing together tradition and indulgence with a modern edge.
Meal for two: INR 1,800 (without alcohol), INR 2,500 (with alcohol).
September 27-September 30. Saturday: 12 pm to 1 am, rest: 12 pm to 12 am.
At fourth floor, South City Mall.
After a long puja hopping session, begin with zesty Gandharaj fish fingers, crunchy Chicken tenders or the loaded Cheesy fries, as you cool yourself down with Salted caramel popcorn shake or Fresh daab cold mojito at Black Brick Cafe. Fill your hungry tummies and souls with the BBC piri piri chicken burger or their special sizzlers. Don’t miss out on their Spaghetti stroganoff, Truffle shuffle pizza or the soulful BBC Khowsuey. And the best part, they are open till 4 am.
Meal for two: INR 1,200.
September 27– October 2. 12 pm to 4 am.
At Alexandra Court, Bhowanipore.
Puja is here, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in the rich culinary delights of Bengal and Bangladesh? Himur Hesel brings foodgasm through a festive spread that celebrates tradition, flavours, and togetherness on every plate. From age-old classics to regional favourites, it’s a true feast for food lovers looking to savour the taste of Bengal this festive season. Don’t miss out on Lal lonka bata pora maslai murgi, Purbobonger jamidari mutton, Chitol muithyar polau, Machher kochuri, Uttarer bikkhyato fish batter fry, Bonder pur bhora ilisher chop, Muchmuche murgi, and much more.
Meal for two: INR 1,000++.
When: September 22 to October 2. 12 pm to 10.30 pm.
At Baishnabghata Patuli Township.
Paprika Gourmet’s menu starts with savoury indulgences that bring global flavours to the festive table. The Tart with brie cheese is a buttery, golden creation filled with velvety brie, balancing indulgence with refinement, along with a nod to Middle Eastern inspiration, the Zatar labneh pie, combining tangy labneh with the earthy, herby notes of za’atar. The Falafel wrap layers crispy falafels with fresh greens and creamy tahini, besides the Edamame truffle dumplings are delicate parcels infused with the richness of truffle, steamed to perfection for an elegant finish. Rounding off the spread is the Rose rasmalai box, creating a floral, fragrant end to the feast.
Prices: INR 250 onwards.
From September 28 to October 2. 9 am to 7 pm.
At Surbhi Building, Loudon Street
This Pujo, Boho Trunkk Cafe & Store brings you the best of both worlds – a delightful culinary spread and a chic shopping experience. Celebrate the season with an eclectic festive menu featuring global flavours, comfort food, and refreshing beverages, like Pattaya fish, Angry panda pizza, Malai prawn pizza, and more, while also exploring our exclusive range of boho-inspired clothing and lifestyle picks. Eat, sip, shop, and soak in the festive vibe – all under one roof!
Price for two: INR 650+
Till October 2. 1 pm to 10 pm.
On Prince Anwar Shah Road.
Park Street SOCIAL, has on order five festive thalis including Pujo maach thali, Adbhut mutton thali, Shandaar chicken utsob thali, SOCIAL chawk to China, and Maach-chali China. From seafood spreads and grand mutton platters to Tangra-style Chinese feasts, these indulgent thalis are crafted for sharing and festive indulgence.
Price for two: INR 1,500+
Till October 5. Wed-Thurs: 11 am to 1 am, rest: 11 am to 2 am.
At Park Street