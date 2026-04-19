Kolkata’s new after-work lounge pairs chaat with clever cocktails

Middleton Street has a new address for after-work drinks and easy group evenings. 14PM, the latest venture by Rajiv Nathany, enters the city’s bar scene with a clear understanding of what Kolkatans want: familiar flavours, smart plating, and a room that feels good to sit in for hours.

Why 14PM could be your next favourite after-work address

The first thing to grab attention is a playful flamingo chair at the entrance. Then comes the wall installation inspired by The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dali, reimagined here as a dramatic waterfall clock above the bar. Elsewhere, bottle green tones dominate the interiors, paired with warm lighting that works particularly well once evening sets in. During the day, large windows open the room to natural light and views of the bustle outside.