Kolkata eateries bring the best of ilish festivals this hilsa season

Monsoon in Bengal means only one thing: It’s Ilish season! Fragrant, rich, and undeniably tender, the Queen of Fish is taking centre stage across the city’s top dining spots. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of classic Shorshe ilish or curious to try modern fusion takes, these top Hilsa festivals and special menus are guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Get your appetite ready — here are the ultimate places to celebrate the season!
The seasonal Hilsa menu at Darjeeling Lounge, ITC Royal Bengal, offers comforting mains such as Ilish macher patla jhol, Ilish khorma, Laupata aam ilish, Madhu malai ilish and Sugandhi ilish bhapa, served with steamed rice, Ilish bhaja tel, and Aloor bhaja.
Rs 2500+ per person. On till August 31. At ITC Royal Bengal, Tangra.
Bringing a contemporary spin to the seasonal favourite, Ilish Utsav at Princeton Club presents seven signature dishes, including Ilish biryani, Kumro pata ilish bhapa, Barbeque ilish sizzler, and Sorshe bata grilled ilish sizzler.
Rs 650 onwards. On till August 9. At Princeton Club, Prince Anwar Shah Road.
From classics like Ilish maacher matha diye kochusaag and the long-lost Ilish maacher shukto to Begun diye Ilish maacher jhol, and the delightfully sweet-andsavoury Ilish morobba polao, Ilish Mahotsav at Babu Culture is a celebration of traditional Hilsa fare.
Rs 260 onwards. Babu Culture, Gariahat, Salt Lake, Sodepur and Narendrapur
Traditional Bengali recipes get a seasonal update at Elish Abhijan at Aaheli, with favourites including Shorshe elish, Elish kosha, Elish pati shapta, Elish cutlet and Elish polao, among several other Hilsa delicacies.
Rs 950 onwards. On till August 30. At Aaheli, Peerless Hotels Ltd, Esplanade, Sarat Bose Road and New Town.
Expect forgotten Bangladeshi Hilsa recipes at Ilish Parbon from Jamalpurer ilish pituli and Faridpurer hathey makha ilish to Medinipurer tukro ilisher ambol and Ilisher onnorokom bhorta.
Rs 749 onwards. Ongoing. Himur Heshel, Baishnabghata Patuli Township.
Known for its authentic Bengali cuisine, Ilish Utsab at Epare Bangla features timeless preparations such as Methi mouri diye ilish-er jhol, Narkel posto ilish, and Kumro patay aam achar ilish.
Rs 610 onwards. On till August 9. Epare Bangla, Kalighat.
A specially curated menu at Ilish Festival in Sonargaon pays homage to Bengal’s rich culinary heritage with classics like Ilish paturi, Ilish bhaja, Bhapa ilish, Sorshe bata ilish, Ilish pulao and the indulgent Ilish thali, alongside several other traditional preparations.
Rs 1750+ per person. On till September 15. At Taj Bengal, Alipore.
From fried hilsa starters like Ilish Finger, Ilish Cutlet and classic ilish bhaja to an unforgettable main course comprising Smoked Ilish, bhapa Ilish, and Herb marinated Ilish en papillote, Kenilworth Hotel’s Aroma brings them all through their hilsa festival called One Fish, Many Stories.
Rs 875+ onwards. On till August 31. At Aroma, Kenilworth Hotel
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