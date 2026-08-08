Kolkata eateries bring the best of ilish festivals this hilsa season

The seasonal Hilsa menu at Darjeeling Lounge, ITC Royal Bengal, offers comforting mains such as Ilish macher patla jhol, Ilish khorma, Laupata aam ilish, Madhu malai ilish and Sugandhi ilish bhapa, served with steamed rice, Ilish bhaja tel, and Aloor bhaja.

Rs 2500+ per person. On till August 31. At ITC Royal Bengal, Tangra.