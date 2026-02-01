A family-run cafe in Kolkata worth lingering over coffee
If you ever want to spend an evening in a café that makes you feel at home but also doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, you should head to 25 Main Street Cafe in Sector 1. Run by father-daughter duo Pinaki and Prithika Deb, this café was opened earlier in a different location.
25 Main Street Cafe is a homely, budget-friendly find in Salt Lake, Kolkata
But the present location is as cool as it is functional. They have upcycled old window panes into frames and aesthetic décor. One can see small and big souvenirs from all around the world resting on little shelves, all with a backstory. While conversing with Pinaki about the story behind this family-run business, he casually said, “I wanted to teach my (younger) daughter business, and what better way to teach than starting one together?”
The quality and quantity of food offered here should be the norm in Kolkata. We tried the Prawn poppers and Korean BBQ wings as starters and were quite pleased.
When we took the first bite of the Chicken pesto sandwich, we understood the level of quality check they maintain with all their dishes. In most sandwiches that you get elsewhere, the chicken used is either steamed or boiled, but here, they grill it.
While the Chicken rameon was more than enough for two people to share, the Tulaipanji spinach risotto is a fun twist on the Italian classic. Experimental while the roots are respected.
We paired the dishes with Nolen cream Americano that absolutely stole our heart and Gingerbread jaggery latte — the whiff of which spelt comfort.
The café does have an outside seating area for cute evenings spent with friends or family. Or if you’re alone, you can pick up a book from their small library and enjoy a cuppa.
Meal for two: INR 800+ + (approx).
Timings: 12 pm to 11 pm on all days.
At Sector 1, Bidhannagar.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.