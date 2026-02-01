A family-run cafe in Kolkata worth lingering over coffee

If you ever want to spend an evening in a café that makes you feel at home but also doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, you should head to 25 Main Street Cafe in Sector 1. Run by father-daughter duo Pinaki and Prithika Deb, this café was opened earlier in a different location.

25 Main Street Cafe is a homely, budget-friendly find in Salt Lake, Kolkata

But the present location is as cool as it is functional. They have upcycled old window panes into frames and aesthetic décor. One can see small and big souvenirs from all around the world resting on little shelves, all with a backstory. While conversing with Pinaki about the story behind this family-run business, he casually said, “I wanted to teach my (younger) daughter business, and what better way to teach than starting one together?”