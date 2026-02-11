Valentine's Day 2026: Here's how Kolkata is brewing love in its plates

Whether you’re meeting someone new, spending time with a partner, or simply soaking in the vibe with friends, the idea is simple: slow down, sit across the table, and feel something real. The Valentine’s special menu at SOCIAL, Do Dishon Ka Mel, celebrates cross-cultural love stories through unexpected food pairings because love, like food, is best when worlds collide.

The menu brings together flavours from different regions and cuisines, reimagined with a SOCIAL twist. Highlights include Sev Puri Toastada, Bhuna Ghost Cheese Tart, Chicken Biryani Burrito, and Andhra Chilli Paneer, Chicken Chopsuey, Krapow Aglio Olio (available in plant-based, chicken, and lamb), blending Thailand’s fiery kheema with Italy’s iconic pasta, Kebab Paella, a borderless take on Spanish rice, indulgent Cheeseburst Smash Burgers, and nostalgic desserts like Snicker Samosa and Gajar Halwa Sizzler. On till February 28, Rs 1000+