Valentine's Day 2026: Here's how Kolkata is brewing love in its plates

Be it a lunch or dinner date or binge watch your favourite shows at home, make this Valentine's Day special and unforgettable for your loved ones. Stich all the memories together to create a lovely ambaince and leave the food to the experts around the city.
Celebrate the season of love with La Macario Café’s curated menu and experiences including Valentine’s Sushi Board, Date Night Italian Platter, or the Heart shaped Pizza. Dig into desserts like Red Velvet Heart Cake and Valentine’s Heart Vanilla Tart Cake. Also, take part in activities like couple cake painting, listening to live music with on request songs and more. On Feb 14 from Rs 1300+
For all your at-home dates, gourmet home kitchen Paprika Gourmet has a list of delectables that you can order in. While the Heart Shape mini cherry or Strawberry Mousse cake remain blockbusters, the newest addition is Puzzle, a Nutella mascarpone mousse layered with JD cremoso. Available on Feb 14, 9 am – 7 pm at Rs 300 onwards.
This Valentine’s Day unwind at Burma Burma with their latest selection of curated zero-proof cocktails. The menu features drinks like Burma Sour with tropical jackfruit and pineapple; Pandan Royale with coconut and pandan; Cane Glow, a blend of sugarcane and cranberry; among others. To pair perfectly with the drinks are small plates like Hand-cut rice noodle salad, Grill that Bao with mock meat, Lotus Stem Crisps and much more to choose from. On Feb 14 at Rs 1800+ onwards
For all your Bridgerton–inspired, Valentine mood- boards, head over to Eloise. This romantic culinary escape comprises Parisian charm meets European minimalism through its décor and serves. Dig into the Pink Chicken Burger, Crepe A La Verde, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Pink Cofee, Blueberry Pancakes and much more. From noon – 11 pm at Rs 1200+
If you want to spend Valentine’s Day partying the night away with your loved ones then head over to Cal-on at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. Experience an unhurried dining set-up with dishes like Sushi, pizza, Paneer Achari Tikka, Cantonese Tofu, alongwith desserts like Belgian chocolate Pastry and Tiramisu. Pair the food with their signature cocktails or hand-crafted beers. Rs 2000+
Chef Shakyasingha Chakraborty adds his magical touch to a never before seen Valentine's menu at Spiegel. Couples can enjoy a hearty chat while eagerly exploring fusion dishes like Chili pork belly tart, Mushroom Bruschetta with topakul butter, Chosi Spatzle, Strawberry Payesh Tart and more. Available at a la carte or set menu at Rs 1999+.
Kolkata’s 7th Heaven offers a chance to celebrate love, to not only the couples out there but also to the singles by offering some great desserts on the plate. Dive straight into a Happy Valentine’s Day Bento Cake with rich Belgian Chocolate or go for a Valentine’s Day Cake Pop where cake and chocolate blends together with lots of love. Available across Salt Lake and Jodhpur Park outlets between 10 am – 10 pm.
Whether you’re meeting someone new, spending time with a partner, or simply soaking in the vibe with friends, the idea is simple: slow down, sit across the table, and feel something real. The Valentine’s special menu at SOCIAL, Do Dishon Ka Mel, celebrates cross-cultural love stories through unexpected food pairings because love, like food, is best when worlds collide.
The menu brings together flavours from different regions and cuisines, reimagined with a SOCIAL twist. Highlights include Sev Puri Toastada, Bhuna Ghost Cheese Tart, Chicken Biryani Burrito, and Andhra Chilli Paneer, Chicken Chopsuey, Krapow Aglio Olio (available in plant-based, chicken, and lamb), blending Thailand’s fiery kheema with Italy’s iconic pasta, Kebab Paella, a borderless take on Spanish rice, indulgent Cheeseburst Smash Burgers, and nostalgic desserts like Snicker Samosa and Gajar Halwa Sizzler. On till February 28, Rs 1000+