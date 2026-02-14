This Kolkata restaurant celebrates India’s diverse food trails with a bold new menu

Menus inspired by travel are common. Translating that idea into something cohesive and flavour-forward is unique! At YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, the refreshed menu attempts exactly that: turning the chefs’ journeys across India’s highways, railway stations, and regional kitchens into a structured culinary narrative.
Framed as edible “chapters”, the offering moves between dhaba classics, regional heavyweights, and global comfort plates all designed to evoke the warmth and spontaneity of food discovered on the road.
The concept is ambitious: recreate the soul of India’s dhabas, railway platforms, and regional kitchens but with the polish of a contemporary hotel dining space.
The vegetarian small plates carry the unmistakable swagger of the highway. The Dhaba Wali Hing Dhaniya Aloo is simple but sharply executed potatoes tossed with hing and crushed coriander seeds. Jalandhar Ki Kadai Sabzi brings warmth and robust spice without overwhelming the palate. Meanwhile, Chukandar Badam Ke Kebab offers a more modern touch, blending beetroot and nuts into a kebab that is crisp outside, soft and earthy within.
Comfort staples anchor the menu. The Haryanvi Tadka Wali Dal , which is a mix of toor and masoor arrives fragrant with garlic and chilli tempering, reminiscent of roadside steel thalis. The Lucknawi Dahi Kebab stands out for texture alone: delicately crisped on the outside, yielding to a creamy interior that doesn’t dismantle under its own softness.
The Chettinad Prawn Masala is assertively spiced, layered rather than fiery, while the Tangra Chilli Chicken nods to Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese legacy with familiar heat. For those seeking depth, the Bengali Kosha Mangsho is slow-cooked to tenderness, coated in a thick onion gravy with caramelised sweetness cutting through the spice. The Kashmiri Mutton Rogan Josh leans into its signature red hue and yoghurt-based richness without becoming heavya careful balance.
Interestingly, the menu doesn’t restrict itself to Indian highways. A parallel selection of global comfort plates, from Caesar Salad to Vegetable Lasagne with Pesto & Asparagus, caters to diners seeking familiarity. Herbed Grilled Chicken with mashed potatoes is straightforward and well-executed, designed less to surprise and more to reassure.
Desserts close the meal on a crowd-pleasing note. The Sizzling Chocolate Brownie delivers theatre and indulgence, while the house take on Gulab Jamun and classic Mishti Doi ensure the journey circles back home. Belgian Chocolate Pastry and Blueberry Cheesecake round out the international nod.
Venue: YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Time: Lunch- À la carte (Mon- Sun): 12:30pm- 3:30pm Dinner- À la carte & Buffet (Mon- Sun): 7:00pm- 11:30pm
Every Sunday Brunch- 12:30pm-3:30pm
Price: INR 3500 for two
Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019
Reservations: +91 6292 307 592 / +91 6292 307 619