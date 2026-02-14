This Kolkata restaurant celebrates India’s diverse food trails with a bold new menu

The concept is ambitious: recreate the soul of India’s dhabas, railway platforms, and regional kitchens but with the polish of a contemporary hotel dining space.

The vegetarian small plates carry the unmistakable swagger of the highway. The Dhaba Wali Hing Dhaniya Aloo is simple but sharply executed potatoes tossed with hing and crushed coriander seeds. Jalandhar Ki Kadai Sabzi brings warmth and robust spice without overwhelming the palate. Meanwhile, Chukandar Badam Ke Kebab offers a more modern touch, blending beetroot and nuts into a kebab that is crisp outside, soft and earthy within.

Comfort staples anchor the menu. The Haryanvi Tadka Wali Dal , which is a mix of toor and masoor arrives fragrant with garlic and chilli tempering, reminiscent of roadside steel thalis. The Lucknawi Dahi Kebab stands out for texture alone: delicately crisped on the outside, yielding to a creamy interior that doesn’t dismantle under its own softness.