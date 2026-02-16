This new Kolkata spot serves fresh brews and bakes, perfect for a good time

Looking to start your day with a wholesome, healthy breakfast, paired with a cuppa and some fresh bakes? This new space from the house of OG By the Lake— OG Brews and Bakes, on Darga Road, is just the right place for that.
The high ceiling, peach-coloured walls, and minimal decor of this two-storey space bring in a lot of fresh vibes. The dessert and baked display counter is welcoming enough to make you sit and spend some quality time.
We started with a Creamy hot mocha and a flaky, freshly baked croissant. Their Corn puff had a cheesy corn stuffing with Italian herbs and with every bite, we could relish the filling and not just the puff.
From the bites section, we chose the healthy yet filling Smashed avocado toast. Guacamole topped on a slice of toasted sourdough bread and finished with slices of avocado, a side of fries, and a lettuce salad, the dish has everything you might need to kickstart your day. Given a choice, we would have probably loved a poached egg added to the dish for that extra dose of protein.
For the mains, we chose a comforting Classic mac and cheese and fell in love with it from the very first bite. The macaronis were not overcooked, and the chunks of mushrooms were baked till perfection, and that cheese pull, unmissable!