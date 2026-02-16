Calcutta

This new Kolkata spot serves fresh brews and bakes, perfect for a good time

The high ceiling, peach-coloured walls, and minimal decor of this two-storey space bring in a lot of fresh vibes
The dessert spread at OG Brews and Bakes
Updated on
2 min read

Looking to start your day with a wholesome, healthy breakfast, paired with a cuppa and some fresh bakes? This new space from the house of OG By the Lake— OG Brews and Bakes, on Darga Road, is just the right place for that.

The high ceiling, peach-coloured walls, and minimal decor of this two-storey space bring in a lot of fresh vibes. The dessert and baked display counter is welcoming enough to make you sit and spend some quality time.

What we tried at this pinteresty cafe on Darga Road, OG Brews and Bakes

We started with a Creamy hot mocha and a flaky, freshly baked croissant. Their Corn puff had a cheesy corn stuffing with Italian herbs and with every bite, we could relish the filling and not just the puff.

Corn Puff
From the bites section, we chose the healthy yet filling Smashed avocado toast. Guacamole topped on a slice of toasted sourdough bread and finished with slices of avocado, a side of fries, and a lettuce salad, the dish has everything you might need to kickstart your day. Given a choice, we would have probably loved a poached egg added to the dish for that extra dose of protein.

Smashed avocado toast
For the mains, we chose a comforting Classic mac and cheese and fell in love with it from the very first bite. The macaronis were not overcooked, and the chunks of mushrooms were baked till perfection, and that cheese pull, unmissable!

Lemon tart
We wound up with the lemon tart from the dessert counter, which had a coat of toasted meringue and a tangy lemon curd— giving a perfect ending to our meal.

Meal for two: INR 1,000++

From 8 am to 12 am

At Park Vista, Darga Road, Beniapukur

Kolkata Cafe
OG Brews and Bakes

