This new Kolkata spot serves fresh brews and bakes, perfect for a good time

Looking to start your day with a wholesome, healthy breakfast, paired with a cuppa and some fresh bakes? This new space from the house of OG By the Lake— OG Brews and Bakes, on Darga Road, is just the right place for that.

The high ceiling, peach-coloured walls, and minimal decor of this two-storey space bring in a lot of fresh vibes. The dessert and baked display counter is welcoming enough to make you sit and spend some quality time.

What we tried at this pinteresty cafe on Darga Road, OG Brews and Bakes

We started with a Creamy hot mocha and a flaky, freshly baked croissant. Their Corn puff had a cheesy corn stuffing with Italian herbs and with every bite, we could relish the filling and not just the puff.