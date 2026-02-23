An all-vegetarian café on a busy south Kolkata stretch with a calm, minimal setting that feels unhurried

Kolkata does not need another café. It already has one at every crossing, each with polished tiles and polite coffee. Yet, every once in a while, a new address manages to hold your attention a little longer.
Café Palmera, tucked along Sarat Bose Road, is one such entrant. The space leans into boho minimalism with cane lights, muted walls and uncluttered corners, making it cosy. The all-vegetarian menu adds to the café’s distinct identity.
We began with the Lebanese selection, which turned out to be the most cohesive part of the meal. The platter was balanced and thoughtfully seasoned. Nothing felt heavy-handed. It was a confident start and, in many ways, the strongest expression of the kitchen’s potential.
The Strawberry matcha deserves a mention. Matcha can easily tip into bitterness, but here it didn’t. It was refreshing and well judged, especially for an afternoon visit.
The Truffle fungi ragout showed promise. The earthy flavours came through well, and the truffle did not overpower the dish. That said, the bread could have been softer. Texture matters, and here it slightly held the plate back.
The Avocado cream cheese sushi was pleasant but did not stand out. The wasabi lacked punch, which dulled the overall experience.
In contrast, the Indian offering, Shaam savera with masala kulcha, was more assuring. Because when familiar flavours are well executed, they often win hearts faster than experiments.
Dessert, however, took the win. The Hazelnut truffle mousse was creamy, indulgent and impossible to share politely. It had depth without being cloying.
Café Palmera is still new. There are minor gaps to fix, but the foundation is strong, the vibe is right and the menu shows ambition. With time and consistency, this café could well move from promising newcomer to regular haunt. For now, it is worth a visit, if only to watch it find its stride.
Meal for two: INR 800++
Timings: 12 pm - 3 am
Location: At Sarat Bose Road, Rowland Row