An all-vegetarian café on a busy south Kolkata stretch with a calm, minimal setting that feels unhurried

Kolkata does not need another café. It already has one at every crossing, each with polished tiles and polite coffee. Yet, every once in a while, a new address manages to hold your attention a little longer.

Can Café Palmera stand out in Kolkata’s café crowd?

Café Palmera, tucked along Sarat Bose Road, is one such entrant. The space leans into boho minimalism with cane lights, muted walls and uncluttered corners, making it cosy. The all-vegetarian menu adds to the café’s distinct identity.