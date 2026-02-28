French pastry chef Gael ‘Dali’ Claviere, talks about conscious desserts, and more

If Salvador Dali brushed magic on the canvas, Chef Gael Claviere whips up magic on the plates. Nicknamed Dali as he sports a moustache, uncannily similar to the artist, Chef Gael is not just a remarkable pastry chef from France, but has also been serving as a Pastry Chef to the French Prime Minister’s Office for over two decades.
During his recent multi-city tour in India, he made a stop in Kolkata, where he whipped up his charm on the plate by curating a tea-time menuin association with Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Prabha Khaitan Foundation, and Kolkata’s very own iconic Flurys on Park Street.
The event saw the who’s who of Kolkata’s cultural milieu in attendance and in praise of a vibrant menu comprising small bite items like Truffe nature, Truffe caramel, Paris-haldi, Tarte au citron de Calcutta, Financier Petale d’Orient, and more. From crunchy and veggie-filled croissant sandwiches to tarts that were a cheese lover's fantasy, the tasting menu had it all.
In between the service, Indulge caught a moment with the Chef to talk about his practice and his debut in Kolkata. “I’m very passionate about dessert making and undergo various processes and trainings to better myself ”, he mentions at the outset. The pastry chef who trained under experts at Ecole du Louvre incorporates not only art but also architecture that finds resonance through the layers of flavours in his desserts.
But in a world that is turning immensely health-conscious, how are desserts sustaining themselves in France? To which he answers, “It is very important to have sugar-free healthy desserts. In France, we are reducing the amount of sugar that contributes to the subtle taste of a dessert while increasing different layers of flavours. French pastry making is a heritage that shines all over the world. It’s important to transfer it from generations to generations and also continue with discovering the new.”
When questioned about being the Prime Minister’s pastry chef, he smiles and says, “Whatever desserts I propose are generally accepted by the PM’s Office. I have the confidence in myself that they will get through.”
In kitchen, he has three non-negotiable values—adaptation, professionalism, and compassion. He also urges emerging pastry chefs to be ‘exemplary, punctual and creative’ in order to shine in the field. He signs off by giving away the secret to his perfect moustache – regular care and wax; and mentions that on his first trip to Kolkata, he loved “Rosogolla, Misti doi, and Jolbhora Sandesh.”