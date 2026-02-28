French pastry chef Gael ‘Dali’ Claviere, talks about conscious desserts, and more

If Salvador Dali brushed magic on the canvas, Chef Gael Claviere whips up magic on the plates. Nicknamed Dali as he sports a moustache, uncannily similar to the artist, Chef Gael is not just a remarkable pastry chef from France, but has also been serving as a Pastry Chef to the French Prime Minister’s Office for over two decades.

During his recent multi-city tour in India, he made a stop in Kolkata, where he whipped up his charm on the plate by curating a tea-time menuin association with Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Prabha Khaitan Foundation, and Kolkata’s very own iconic Flurys on Park Street.