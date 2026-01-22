From ajwani bhetki to lamb chops, this new Kolkata restaurant makes a strong case for modern Bengali food

Among the endless stream of restaurant launches in Kolkata, choice is abundant but discernment is not. New menus arrive weekly, concepts sound promising, yet only a handful truly earn repeat visits. Shorshe, the newly unveiled restaurant at Hotel De Sovrani, has the potential to be one of those rare, choicest addresses.

Modern Bengali plates, bold grills, and a rasgulla tiramisu surprise

Instead of leaning heavily on nostalgia, Shorshe puts in the work to modernise how Bengali food is experienced today. As director Kamalini Paul puts it, “While everything around us is rapidly modernising, Bengali food often remains confined to a nostalgic, traditional lens. Yet Bengal itself is progressive, expressive and deeply empowering.”