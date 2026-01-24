This cafe in Kolkata is for slow evenings, thoughtful food, and conversations that do not need an exit cue

Calcutta

Soul Atrium in Kolkata
Soul Atrium in Kolkata is perfect for low-lit conversations, and a menu that finally feels sure of itselfSourav Banerjee
Soul The Sky Lounge’s move from Little Russell Street to Purna Das Road feels less like a reinvention. Soul Atrium, the brand’s new South Kolkata address, settles into the neighbourhood with quiet confidence and has a clearer idea of what it wants to be.

Soul Atrium is perfect for low-lit conversations, and a menu that finally feels sure of itself

Yes, the building has bones. A few elegant arches remain, the scale is generous, and there’s a sense of age that’s been respectfully held on to. But this isn’t a museum piece. Inside, three rooms dressed in deep maroon tones and modern art deco elements set the mood firmly in the present. Perfect for evening conversations with dim lighting, and playlists that don’t rush you out. It feels intimate, slightly sultry, and refreshingly free of forced nostalgia.

Interiors of Soul Atrium
Interiors of Soul Atrium

The outside seating is minimal with just two tables, but that’s exactly the charm. On a winter afternoon, this is prime real estate for slow brunches or sunset coffees, when South Calcutta light does most of the styling for you.

Basil and bloom fold
Basil and bloom fold

The food is where Soul Atrium really finds its footing. The menu travels widely but stays indulgent. The Basil and bloom fold, a croissant sandwich, is decadent in the best way—flaky, buttery, and deeply satisfying without collapsing into excess. Lava love, their shakshuka, delivers comfort with a robust tomato base, properly poached eggs, and spice that is just perfect.

Truffle shuffle
Truffle shuffle

Small plates shine through. Truffle shuffle—truffle cream cheese dim sums— are well-balanced, letting texture do the job.

Spiced up
Spiced up

Spiced up, the chilli chicken bao is a no-brainer crowd favourite with soft buns and bold filling. The Angaarey tandoori chicken momos bring the smoke and heat you want, without drowning in marinades.

Tropical Mont Blanc
Tropical Mont Blanc

We paired them with the Tropical Mont Blanc, which is a cold black coffee capped with orange cream. It sounds risky, tastes brilliant, and lingers longer than expected. The classic matcha keeps things clean and grounded.

Meal for two : INR 1,000 for two people (approx.)

8 am - 12 am. At Purna Das Road, Golpark.

Kolkata Cafe
Soul Atrium

