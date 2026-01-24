This cafe in Kolkata is for slow evenings, thoughtful food, and conversations that do not need an exit cue

Soul The Sky Lounge’s move from Little Russell Street to Purna Das Road feels less like a reinvention. Soul Atrium, the brand’s new South Kolkata address, settles into the neighbourhood with quiet confidence and has a clearer idea of what it wants to be.

Soul Atrium is perfect for low-lit conversations, and a menu that finally feels sure of itself

Yes, the building has bones. A few elegant arches remain, the scale is generous, and there’s a sense of age that’s been respectfully held on to. But this isn’t a museum piece. Inside, three rooms dressed in deep maroon tones and modern art deco elements set the mood firmly in the present. Perfect for evening conversations with dim lighting, and playlists that don’t rush you out. It feels intimate, slightly sultry, and refreshingly free of forced nostalgia.