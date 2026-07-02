This riverfront Kolkata restaurant launches new menu with nearly 100 dishes!

Perched along the riverfront with uninterrupted views of the Hooghly, The Dockyard Co has always had one thing going for it: location. With its latest menu refresh, the restaurant is now giving diners another reason to linger a little longer. This aesthetic restaurant is a no-brainer choice for sundowners, family outings, and long conversations over good food.
The new menu introduces nearly 100 dishes, drawing inspiration from familiar comfort foods and regional influences. The result is a menu that feels eager to experiment. We began with the Calamari warangal, which delivered a pleasant balance of texture and spice, followed by the Blue pea jalapeño roll, a colourful starter that looked striking on the plate and packed a gentle kick. The Prawn XO was silky smooth and showcased trusted Asian flavours.
Among all the appetisers, however, the Chicken alisan tikka stood out as the star of the meal. Tender, smoky, and layered with cheese that revealed itself with every bite. It was the dish that had everyone at the table reaching for a second helping.
The mains continued the comfort-food narrative. The Chicken tikka pizza impressed with its excellent bread base, light, airy and sturdy enough to hold its toppings without becoming heavy. And the Ghee roast chicken was enough for two and brought together rich South Indian notes.
To accompany the food, we sampled two mocktails. Maidan in a glass combines red grape, green tomato, lavender, and bubbles for a refreshing drink with surprising complexity. The Metro line cooler, made with celery, raw mango, and coriander, leaned savoury and was a fitting match for the spicier dishes.
We ended the meal with Pull me up, a gooey dessert that avoided excessive sweetness and was just the right amount of indulgent.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 (Without alcohol).
Timings: 12 pm - 12 am
At The Dockyard Co, Kidderpore.