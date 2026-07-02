This riverfront Kolkata restaurant launches new menu with nearly 100 dishes!

To accompany the food, we sampled two mocktails. Maidan in a glass combines red grape, green tomato, lavender, and bubbles for a refreshing drink with surprising complexity. The Metro line cooler, made with celery, raw mango, and coriander, leaned savoury and was a fitting match for the spicier dishes.

We ended the meal with Pull me up, a gooey dessert that avoided excessive sweetness and was just the right amount of indulgent.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 (Without alcohol).

Timings: 12 pm - 12 am

At The Dockyard Co, Kidderpore.