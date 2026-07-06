Get all your potato cravings satiated at this new cafe in South Kolkata

There are countless ways to incorporate the humble potato in any Bengali’s daily diet. Right from the simple yet soul-satisfying aloo bhaate (mashed potatoes), spicy aloo kabli (a potato-based street snack), and chatpata jhuri aloo bhaja (crispy potato fries), to the sacrosanct Mangsher jhol er aloo (potato in chicken/mutton curry) or the smouldering potato in a biryani, this simple root vegetable is a mandatory ingredient in almost all the dishes we rustle up. In fact, it will be difficult to name any home-cooked meal that doesn’t feature this tuberous vegetable. It’s this eternal love for potatoes that the newly opened cafe, Ariko, wants to capitalise on.

Ariko: The newly-opened potato-forward cafe in South Kolkata

Tucked in an alley on Motilal Nehru Road near Deshapriya Park, Ariko is putting the potato on centre stage with an exclusive potato-forward menu, boasting a huge range of jacket potatoes, potato tornadoes, and long fries.