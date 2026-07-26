This Ballygunge restaurant skips the clichés and focuses on authentic Punjabi hospitality and flavour

Some restaurants try too hard to recreate Punjab with oversized props and blaring bhangra. Hungry Sardar takes a very different route. Its newest outlet in Ballygunge has the warmth of a Punjabi home without tipping into theme-park territory.

Hungry Sardar Ballygunge serves hearty Punjabi classics

Spread across two floors, the spacious restaurant balances rustic details with a sophisticated sensibility. Earth-toned walls, brass sconces, lanterns, and hanging bells create an inviting backdrop, while vibrant orange seating lifts the mood. The dhaba installation is perhaps the most charming design element. They had actual khatiyas, which borrows visual cues from Punjab’s culture to create a playful corner that feels thoughtful.