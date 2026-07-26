This Ballygunge restaurant skips the clichés and focuses on authentic Punjabi hospitality and flavour

Some restaurants try too hard to recreate Punjab with oversized props and blaring bhangra. Hungry Sardar takes a very different route. Its newest outlet in Ballygunge has the warmth of a Punjabi home without tipping into theme-park territory.
Spread across two floors, the spacious restaurant balances rustic details with a sophisticated sensibility. Earth-toned walls, brass sconces, lanterns, and hanging bells create an inviting backdrop, while vibrant orange seating lifts the mood. The dhaba installation is perhaps the most charming design element. They had actual khatiyas, which borrows visual cues from Punjab’s culture to create a playful corner that feels thoughtful.
The menu follows a familiar script of North Indian favourites with Indo-Chinese staples, but the kitchen shines brightest when it keeps things rooted in classic Punjabi flavours. The Non-veg kebab platter arrives as an impressive spread, showcasing everything from smoky Tandoori chicken and juicy Chicken tikka to creamy Malai tikka, delicately charred Fish tikka and melt-in-the-mouth Galauti kebabs. While the platter is generous enough for a group, it is the balance of marinades and the careful use of smoke that stands out more than sheer quantity.
We enjoyed the Amritsari kulcha with chole as much. The kulcha struck the right balance between crisp and flaky, with a generously stuffed centre, while the chole was deeply spiced and comforting.
The oversized Family butter naan deserves a mention for being glossed with butter and built for sharing. It pairs great with the restaurant’s Delhi-style Butter chicken, whose creamy tomato gravy stays true to its comforting, crowd-pleasing reputation.
Meal for two: INR 1,200.
Timings: 12 pm – Midnight.
Address: 29, Ballygunge Place, Ballygunge
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