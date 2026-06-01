This Salt Lake diner has rice-based dish additions in the menu, perfect for light summer dining

Today, being mindful of macros, high-protein, low-to-no-carb diets have become the trend, and eateries are following the same by incorporating a variety of such dishes to their menus. But in this extreme heat, sometimes matching your high-protein diet becomes a problem. We crave instead something cleaner, simpler and lighter. Salt Lake eatery, 25 Main Street, has a rice-forward menu, titled the Basmati Atlas menu, to precisely satiate that craving.
Co-owner Prithika Deb shares, “As a 21-year-old myself, I am right there with my peers…we are a generation that is incredibly mindful of nutrition and macros. However, I believe we are seeing a shift from strict ‘no-carb’ diets toward a more ‘smart-carb’ philosophy, where the focus is on balance and quality rather than restriction. At 25 Main Street, we treat rice as a clean, gluten-free, and functional fuel source rather than just a filler.”
And we agreed the moment we got to check the menu. We placed an order instantly. We started with Chicken a la king, boasting of succulent chicken breast chunks cooked in a creamy, cheesy white sauce, sauteed veggies and herbed rice…I mean, what’s not to like about this?
Up next was the Shrimp scampi, paired with herbed rice. You already know that shrimp is best paired with garlic, and this had exactly those ingredients—garlic, olive oil, and lemon, making a perfectly comforting prawn curry.
If we talk about our favourite gravies, the Fish in Moroccan paprika sauce, a dish from Marrakesh, definitely stands out. Flaky white bekti, dunked in a base of creamy paprika sauce. A little smoky, spicy, and oh so creamy. You can also try the Bhetki ladolemono if you are looking for something out of thebox. It has hints of garlic and lemon with a dash of mustard, which actually makes all the difference.
For us, the Pesto rice with chicken in garlic sauce was the show stealer, and the pesto rice has to be the reason for that. A well-made, flavourful pesto, a little creamier than usual with the usage of cashews instead of pine nuts, really stood out well tossed with basmati rice.
And that secret ingredient, green chillies, was something we weren’t expecting, but it did help the rice shine brighter. Even if we were served the rice without the Asian flavour-laden side, we would have happily wiped it off clean!
Meal for two: INR 800++
Timings: 8 am to 11 pm
Address: At AA-28, Sector 1, Salt Lake
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