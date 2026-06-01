This Salt Lake diner has rice-based dish additions in the menu, perfect for light summer dining

And we agreed the moment we got to check the menu. We placed an order instantly. We started with Chicken a la king, boasting of succulent chicken breast chunks cooked in a creamy, cheesy white sauce, sauteed veggies and herbed rice…I mean, what’s not to like about this?

Up next was the Shrimp scampi, paired with herbed rice. You already know that shrimp is best paired with garlic, and this had exactly those ingredients—garlic, olive oil, and lemon, making a perfectly comforting prawn curry.

Let's list down our favourites

If we talk about our favourite gravies, the Fish in Moroccan paprika sauce, a dish from Marrakesh, definitely stands out. Flaky white bekti, dunked in a base of creamy paprika sauce. A little smoky, spicy, and oh so creamy. You can also try the Bhetki ladolemono if you are looking for something out of thebox. It has hints of garlic and lemon with a dash of mustard, which actually makes all the difference.