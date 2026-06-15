The Wednesday buffet in Kolkata that seafood lovers will keep returning to

Midweek dinners aren’t that exciting, but Seafood Wednesdays at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal, makes a strong case for reserving Wednesday evenings for an indulgent seafood feast. This limited-period offering is layered on top of the restaurant’s already expansive buffet.
The spread is extensive—from grilled prawns, baked fish and squid to scallops, octopus, pomfret and lobster. The most memorable section of the evening was the Northeast seafood counter. Distinct from the rest of the buffet, it brought lesser-seen regional flavours to the forefront.
Among the standouts was the banana-wrapped garlic chive fish. The wrapping gently infused the fish with aroma while keeping it moist and delicate. And the garlic chives didn’t overpower the freshness of the seafood. Equally enjoyable was the Doh kani kakra, a Meghalaya-style small crab salad made with black sesame. It had layers of texture, and the nuttiness made it one of our favourites. The Masor makha, a prawn salad from the same counter, was light, fresh and balanced. The flavours were bright and clean, making it easy to return for a second helping.
From the main seafood counter, the Lobster Thermidor was a crowd-pleaser. It had exactly the richness one expects from this classic preparation. The pan-seared scallops with orange beurre blanc stole our hearts. Perfectly cooked scallops paired with the citrus notes of the sauce created a balanced dish. Alongside familiar buffet favourites of Grand Market Pavilion, diners get access to regional specialities and freshly grilled seafood that go beyond the expected. For seafood lovers, Seafood Wednesdays are a must-visit.
Meal for two: INR 2,500 ++.
Every Wednesday from 7 pm to 11 pm, till June 30.
At, Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.