A rooftop hangout that serves comfort food alongside sweeping city views

Kolkata loves a rooftop that gives you more than a view. It wants good energy, reliable food, and enough variety to keep a table happy. That is where Café Offbeat Up There has long found its place. Set above the rush of EM Bypass, it has built a steady following for its relaxed setting, city-facing mood, and crowd-friendly menu. Its new summer menu, launched this month, is the biggest refresh yet, and it feels designed for how the city eats now.
The strongest part of the new line-up is that it does not try too hard. Instead of chasing novelty for novelty’s sake, it leans into familiar global flavours with enough personality to stand out.
What makes this menu work is not one hero dish but the range. You can come here for a quick lunch, a sundown catch-up or a long evening with friends and still find something that fits the moment. In a city where dining is often about gathering first and eating second, Café Offbeat Up There understands the brief.
Among the savouries, the Portuguese chicken skewers were the clear winner. The peri-peri marinade brings warmth rather than aggression, while the char on the meat adds depth. The salsa keeps it bright, which makes it ideal for summer dining.
The Korean chicken popcorn is more playful. Crisp, bite-sized, and easy to share, it works well as a starter for larger groups. It may not be the most memorable dish on the table, but it understands its role perfectly: snackable, crowd-pleasing, and built for repeat orders.
Then comes the Pulled BBQ chicken pizza, a safer but satisfying choice. The smoky topping and generous richness give it broad appeal, especially for groups who want something familiar. It is comforting rather than surprising, and there is nothing wrong with that.
Dessert ends the meal on the right note. The Seasonal tres leches is soft, chilled, and suitably indulgent.
Meal for two: INR 1,000++
From 12 pm to 12 am
At Café Offbeat UpThere, Topsia
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