A rooftop hangout that serves comfort food alongside sweeping city views

Kolkata loves a rooftop that gives you more than a view. It wants good energy, reliable food, and enough variety to keep a table happy. That is where Café Offbeat Up There has long found its place. Set above the rush of EM Bypass, it has built a steady following for its relaxed setting, city-facing mood, and crowd-friendly menu. Its new summer menu, launched this month, is the biggest refresh yet, and it feels designed for how the city eats now.

New summer menu at Café Offbeat Up There keeps things easy

The strongest part of the new line-up is that it does not try too hard. Instead of chasing novelty for novelty’s sake, it leans into familiar global flavours with enough personality to stand out.