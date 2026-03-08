This summer, head for the street food buffet in Kolkata lanes

Come spring, summer, monsoon, autumn or winter, the city of Calcutta turns into an expansive kitchen and whips up a buffet for its people with fresh ingredients, seasonal flavours and a bite that breaks down into memories. An average Bengali grows up listening to stories of that Rs 5 orange stick or ‘ jol ice-cream’ that became their saviour during summer recesses; or the dying art of ‘phol makha’ [fruit chaats] that comprised an entire lunch plate. While the world has made Phuchka the most beloved street food of modern Calcutta, deep dive into the by-lanes and the hidden food spots around the city and you would smell nostalgia in the spice powders whipped up by some of the last street food vendors, before they get a fancy name and embellishment and put into the menu of a fine-dining restaurant.

Have you tried these summer street foods yet?

This summer, put on your best walking shoes, keep your mobile lenses clean for all the snaps, make sure the GPS operates fine and absolutely keep hygiene at bay, and start exploring Calcutta on foot to savour some of its finest street foods. Indulge maps out a location guide so that you don’t have to put in that extra effort, just head over, enjoy yourself without drilling a hole in the pocket and make new memories to tell your grandchildren.