You can't stay away from Sheermal's sweet and savoury taste during Ramadan

Surprisingly, sheermal is actually very easy to make and can be tried at home as well. All you need are a lot of chopped almonds and pistachio powder, if you want to keep it simple and if you are making it for the first time. Roll a thick flour dough and completely fill it with chopped almond and pistachio powder coating. To make it moist and yet not slimey enough so that the dry fruits fall off, the vendors were using a water spray. The next step was the work of the most skilled person, where the rolled dough was placed on the inner walls of the tandoor with hands. In the absence of a tandoor at home, this can be made in a nonstick frying pan with the lid on. However, it will take a significantly higher amount of time in this method to prepare one unit. The tandoor took about 1-2 minutes to get its magic done. It was then scooped out and placed in another bowl, filled with ghee. To avoid an overdose, at home, you can brush lightly or spray melted ghee. And your sheermal is ready to be devoured in no time.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.