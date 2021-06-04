WITH THE PANDEMIC clearly spoiling the chances for any new restaurants to flourish, the F&B industry is seeing a meteoric rise in the number of cloud kitchens that are picking up steadily in these uncertain times. And Let’s Talk Momo star ted by Priyal Kallani is one such new entrant.

The publicist-turned-foodpreneur shares, “Hailing from the hills of North Bengal, I was always a momo lover. When I shifted to Kolkata for work I used to crave authentic momos. During the lockdown, I tried preparing momos for my husband and they turned out perfectly and Let’s Talk Momo was conceived.”

Priyal offers pure veg momos and apart from the popular choices like pan-fried, steamed and mushroom momos, their tandoori and aloo dum varieties are worth binging on. But what’s worth mentioning is their Jain momo that’s targeted at those who prefer a no-onion-no-garlic diet. It’s accompanied by a special Jain dip, made with fresh tomatoes, dry chillies, ginger and coriander leaves.

And for those who are searching for gluten-free options, their wheat momo is an equally delectable dish. Apart from the momos, you can find staples like fried rice, Hakka noodles and veg Manchurian to take care of your lunch and dinner woes. `85 onwards