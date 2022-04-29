The newly launched Kimli Express serves up some lip-smacking Chinese Hakka options from Tangra

If Chinese from Tangra is what you swear by, then there's good news for you -- recently launched cloud kitchen Kimli Express delivers the most authentic versions of Tangra Chinese to your doorstep, and we loved every bit of what we tasted.

A brainchild of Richeek Dey and Vincent Liu of the famed diner Kimli in Tangra, this cloud kitchen at Jatin Bagchi Road serves up a phenomenal mix of Hakka Chinese techniques.

Fried Wonton

Both Richeek and Vincent say, "After serving Kolkata through Kimli Restaurant at Ta ngra for years now, this pandemic made us realize that there is a huge demand for well-made Hakka Chinese food that has its roots in the Chinese households of the city. So, when we decided to open a cloud kitchen concept, we focused on our strengths, and that's how we came up with Kimli Express. Through Kimli Express, we wanted the best of both worlds – affordable and tasty Chinese food delivered piping hot to the doorstep of every food lover."

Roast Chilli Pork

Bothe the restaurateurs feel that South Kolkata is a growing hub for food connoisseurs, and they have planned their portion sizes keeping in mind not only family orders but also how single people might order. Hence there are half and even quarter portions of some items available on order, in case you want to savour your favourite dish without worrying about the huge quantity. "Our dishes are not just designed to taste great, but also provide great value for your money. We have plans of increasing our menu seasonally, and also are looking to open in the northern part of the city if the response is good," Richeek elaborates further.

Lemon Chicken

You can choose from the wide selection of delicacies, including such signature dishes as Wonton Noodles, Chilli Garlic Pepper Chicken, Roast Chilli Pork, Chicken Hakka noodles, and Mix Fried Rice, Garlic Pork, Sichuan Chicken, Pork Wonton Soup, among others.

Hakka Noodles combo

We simply drooled over their Roast Chilli Pork that had some solid chunks of meat tossed in fresh green chillies and onions. We also equally loved the Wonton noodles and Chilli Garlic Pepper Chicken. The one great thing about the food is that none of the dishes is smothered in sauces or spices so that the inherent flavours of the dishes come out well. But the best part is, it's so affordable.

Available on all food aggregators. Call on 9831043288. 13A, Jatin Bagchi Road. Open from 12 noon to 10.30 pm. Meal for two: Rs 500+