Mercure Hyderabad KCP has opened a cosy tea-coffee space to make monsoons right!

Monsoon is here. And a gentle drizzle is best accompanied by warm beverages. Capturing joie de vivre in a cup of tea and coffee, The Mercure Hyderabad KCP has come up with over 15 varieties of coffees and around a dozen tea specialities along with delectable munchies and savoury treats for an evening snack.

We check out their new menu and get comfortable in the cozy 10-seater space that has shelves adorned with beautiful Turkish kettles and coffee grinders. Expresso yourself We were first served hot crispy Cocktail Samosas that were mild in taste.

While munching on them, we saw the unique process of the making of Syphon Coffee which is brewed using two chambers where vapour, pressure and gravity process the coffee in a gradual procedure that gives it a more refined taste than the usual cappuccino, lattés or espressos that are machine made.

As we sip on the coffee, a colourful salad arrives at our table. The chef calls it a Tomato Cheese Open Face — expect a cruncy round bread topped with cherry tomatoes, lettuce and olives with a dollop of cream cheese. Next up, we were served the traditional filter coffee along with traditional snacks like the Podi Idli and Kolkata Kathi Rolls. The powdered podi layering on the soft button idlis enhanced their taste meanwhile the Kathi rolls stood out with juicy chicken and egg fillings. Baked goodies No coffee break or tea party is complete without a side of freshly baked goodies.

We sample options like Baby Crossaints, Chocolate Doughnut, Walnut Brownie, Banana Cake, and Mexican Trés Leches Cake to indulge our sweet tooth. We relished the Red Velvet Verrines topped with soft cream and an even softer red base that made it a fulfilling treat.

However, the highlight was the Mexican Trés Leches Cake which was made with a finely blended concoction of condensed milk, vanilla, cream, milk and almond powder. The spongy base was dipped in sweet vanilla sauce and garnished with aromatic rose petals that made it a must-try dessert to finish with.

Rs. 600 for two at Punjagutta.

