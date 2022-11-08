Chinese outlet Wow! China introduces new dishes to their menu

Wow! China, an initiative by the popular momo brand Wow! Momo is a popular pick of customers and its presence redefined the Indo-Chinese across the nation. Indo-Chinese or ‘Chindian’ cuisine as they call it, is the Indianised version of Chinese delicacies that hits the right notes of our Indian palates.



MuraliKrishnan, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Wow! Momo Pvt. Foods Ltd. says, “We plan to provide our customers with an incredible experience and satiate their taste buds like no other. Our menu combines comfort street food, Chinese snacks as well as authentic Chinese dishes at affordable costs, with a bit of innovation, of course.”





“We strongly believe that the experience of eating out should be made fun. Good food, great ambience and a positive customer experience- these three are the key ingredients that make us successful,” adds Sagar J Daryani, co-founder and CEO at Wow! Momo.



The new additions to the menu will be a tasty addition to their existing Chinese menu, made to perfection, along with their bestselling bowls. Here are the dishes that you can expect at the restaurant. Khao Suey Chicken, a favourite of the Burmese food lovers, chicken and exotic veggies are cooked in rich coconut milk, curry powder, turmeric powder and a few other spices, giving birth to this beautiful, heartwarming red curry. This curry is served with boiled noodles, boiled eggs and six other accompaniments. Next comes the Chicken Wrapped Prawns, which have marinated prawns wrapped in chicken breast, and then fried. After that, the prawns are wok tossed in our chef's special sauce.



One can also try a bhel with a twist, called Chicken Bhel Tangy Tangra Style, which has fried noodles mixed with bell peppers, and our favourite tangy, and spicy bhel sauce. The Chilli Paneer Dry is a favourite of many. The other two starters that one might try are Chilli Cheese Stuffed Mushroom, tossed in a hot garlic sauce, and Chicken Wings in Plum Sauce which has fried chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy sauce.

Caption



For desserts, one should definitely try the quirky Molten Chocolate Spring Roll. This dessert has dark chocolate rolled in a spring roll sheet, deep fried and generously drizzled with milk chocolate and chocolate syrup on the top.