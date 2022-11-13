The Orient’s new menu is an Asian food connoisseur’s delight!

Asian food connoisseurs around Salt Lake and New Town must be well acquainted with the specialty restaurant The Orient, known for its sleek ambience and lip-smacking Chinese, Asian and Thai delicacies. Much like its name suggests, the bistro surrounds you with an all- round experience of Asia right from the moment you step in. Starting from the ambient, melodious notes of the traditional Guzheng to a minimal yet sleek décor in hues of red and black showcasing larger than life pictorial letters imbibed in the walls and partitions, the vibe will give you an immersive culinary experience even before you take a look at their revamped menu.

The exclusive introductions in their updated menu include a host of dishes from different parts of Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar to name a few with a special place dedicated to the very familiar Calcutta Chinese from the pockets of Tangra wetlands. We were there to try out some of their latest inclusions, and we were awestruck by the sheer variation of flavours on our plates. A quick look at the fare revealed a host of Nigiris posing a perfect balance with equal numbers of vegetarian and non- vegetarian options namely Asparagus Philadelphia Nigiri, Avocado Truffle Burnt Cheese Nigiri, Spicy Mushroom Sushi, Tiger Prawn Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri and Tuna & Wasabi Nigiri alongside platters curated for both meat lovers and vegetarians. We settled for a humble platter of Salmon Nigiri served on a clay platter with a dash of Wasabi on one side. Succulent shreds of the delectably fresh salmon graced the cores of each of the pieces, carefully cupped in sticky rice topped with some additional bits of the fish.

The ones looking to settle for something comfortable, and not too experimental- there’s a host of Dimsums and Baos such as the Whole Shrimp Crystal Dumplings and Teriyaki Chicken Bao that stand out the most amongst the options. One may as well as call for green alternatives if need be. For a more wholesome experience, there are options like Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce, Teriyaki Chicken Maki and Mock Chicken Salt & Pepper with Fresh Herbs.

If you are feeling spoilt for choice and want a more comprehensive meal served to you, replete with portions of mains and sides you may consider ordering their Meal in a Bowl with options like Soya Garlic Assorted Vegetables and Edamame Fried Rice, Burmese Khao Suey with Vegetables, Noodles and Coconut Milk, or Teriyaki Tofu, Shitake Mushroom, Broccoli with Egg Fried Rice and Thai Red or Green Curry with Vegetables and Steamed Jasmine Rice.

“The Orient has come a long way ever since it launched in 2013. Almost a decade down the line, we have evolved the menu and added some of the most sought after Asian delicacies that have picked up well in today’s world. We assure you a host of gastronomic delights with a whole new range of offerings from the Land of the Rising Sun alongside other South- Eastern grubs,” concludes Nitin Kohli, Director of Ambuja Neotia Hospitality.

Our pick for a sweet conclusion would definitely be the Japanese Fluffy Tea Cake with French Vanilla Ice Cream, that will take your taste buds on cloud nine, quite literally with its soft, melt-in- mouth texture.

What: New Asian Menu

Where: The Orient (City Centre Salt Lake; City Centre New Town)

Meal for two: INR 1700 (without alcohol)