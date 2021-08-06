Loafer's Cafe, Kolkata: Can high tea save the post-pandemic brunch?

The lavish Victorian high tea gets its own segment on the menu of Loafer’s Cafe’s new Salt Lake outlet. The extravagant and somewhat fussy tea-time tradition gets a lean, modernist do-over here, which is not just easier to relish, but also a timely manoeuvre considering how cafe culture in the city seems to have fallen into a lull (what with changing directives, time restrictions and general anxiety).

A two-tier Etagere stand laden with sandwiches and mini cakes

Short, two-tier European Charlie stands are laden with one or two savoury entrees, a couple of desserts, and of course tea or coffee. Customers can choose between numbers like Matured English Cheddar Melt, Broccoli Leek Quiche, classic BLT sandwich, Linzer Torte (traditional Austrian shortbread pastry made with fruit preserve), Carrot Cake etc. It’s terrifically balanced as courses go, not over-laden with carbs or sugar, but not lacking in indulgences.

A look at the interiors of Loafer's Cafe

“The Victorian high tea is doing exceptionally well since we get walk-ins throughout the day, and they prefer curations that can be enjoyed anytime and with anything. Large plates, on the other hand, do really well during the lunch rush since we’ve quite a few great platter-style options,” junior sous chef Soumik Rooj tells us.

From left: Detroit-style pizza, Pasta ala fungi, a mango entremet

The Loafer’s Cafe menu is intelligent and leans towards pairable assortments. Besides an array of tea cake and bite-sized truffles, there are several brunch-friendly options like Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Sandwich and Tuna Melts. The Large Plates section focuses on grilled platters, ideal for those who consume most of their proteins during the day; the platters are balanced with sauteed veggies, in-house sauces and line up some interesting flavours like Caribbean Grilled Chicken Or Gondhoraj Parsley Butter.

The signature non-veg platter is served with a side of fried eggs

The Loafer’s Signature Non-Veg Platter features well-portioned slabs of grilled chicken and fish, along with fresh sausages made in-house and is served with fried eggs and fries, and is possibly the most elaborate meal a cafe can offer.

Wilton's Way Red Velvet Cheesecake

The major highlights: 1. The selfie coffee that’s taken Instagram by storm is available at Loafer’s Cafe; customers can ask for an imprint of their faces on their cappuccino or latte.

2. The cafe has a well-stacked bookshelf and even offers a book menu so customers can ask for the books they want to peruse

3. Loafer’s cafe serves Detroit-style rectangular pizzas but with a crunchy thin crust base. The pizzas are airy, light and also make for good finger foods.