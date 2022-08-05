95 Degree Cafe and Bakery’s bill of fare offers endless Continental and Oriental options to indulge in

Raja Basanta Roy Road, just five minutes off Rashbehari Crossing is bustling with cafes lately and one of the latest additions happens to be the second outlet of 95 Degree Café and Bakery. Sprawling and spacious, this bistro operates from early morning hours just in case you want to drop by for some delectable breakfast on the go. The café opened its doors at New Alipore first, just before the pandemic struck and despite impediments 95 Degree has emerged out of the dark times successfully to expand to its second space last April.

Smoked Chicken Salad

A whitewashed space with ebony bay windows and a simplistic décor vouches on quality both in terms of service and food. The café has been conceptualised by Paramita Banerjee who weaved it out of her passion to do something independently. “It all started with home baking, after I left my job as an interior designer. What kicked off with baby steps towards picking up a hobby soon garnered an increasing number of orders and it reached a certain point that I thought of making it big. I further wish to expand 95 Degrees Café and Bakery to the northern parts of the city,” shares Paramita.

Paramita Banerjee

As we stepped into the outlet, the first thing that caught our eyes was how Paramita has made sure there’s enough breathing space between each of the tables. The minimal décor and large windows allow ample sunlight to flood the interiors making it even more soul soothing. One may as well choose to sit in the outdoor area if they can’t do without a smoke every now and then.

95 Degree Café and Bakery’s bill of fare offers endless Continental and Oriental options to indulge in as per one’s own choice, and we chose to feel comfortable with a tall glass of lemongrass cooler first. Unlike most other places, the coolers here are made organically hence doing away with artificial sweeteners and syrups. Our savoury choices were brief and simple, with their melt-in-mouth Chicken Cheese Croquettes, Nasi Goreng and Dry Chilli Chicken. We must say, the portions are to die for and more than enough to be shared between two. We particularly grew fond of the perfectly cooked Croquettes.

Basque Cheesecake

Though we were spoilt for choice when it was about time to choose some desserts, Paramita guided us to try some of their house-made cheesecake. We settled for a humongous slice of Basque Burnt Cheesecake, and we can’t stress enough how smoothly they glide through the palate. Loads of other options include New York Cheesecake, Carrot Orange Cheesecake, Blueberry Cheesecake and Mango Cheesecake.

There’s good news for health freaks as well, as the eatery further caters to diet conscious patrons with a number of smoothies, salads and protein shakes.

Price for two: 800++