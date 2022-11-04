Nature’s Nest at Santoshpur calms the soul with a hint of green and an array of comfort food

If you are a resident of Santoshpur, there’s a new hangout spot for you just two minutes off Kishore Bharati Stadium and its interiors are a treat to sore eyes. Nestled in a quaint corner right behind the iconic stadium, the café is entirely built with glass walls for sunlight to flood the floors and decked up in natural greenery adjacent to owner Madhurita Roy’s home. Strings of fairy lights and bohemian dream catchers make the interiors look all the more dream-like at night.

“I was working as a teacher, but the pandemic made me reconsider my decisions and take up the prospect of a café, given I have ample space right next to my house. Nature’s Nest is a fruit of my passion, and it caters to a diverse age group of patrons given its price range and ambience. We also have a dedicated collaborative corner for connoisseurs to shop clothing, desserts and Ayurvedic skin & health care products from,” shares Madhurita who launched Nature’s Nest in the month of September.

Run by an all- woman crew, the newest bistro in Santoshpur believes in keeping the menu simple yet fresh. Chef Urmila updates the pantry in small yet garden- fresh batches to keep a quality check on the dishes being served.

As we made ourselves comfortable on their cane swing that doubled up as a sofa, two vibrant mocktails namely Blue Hawaii and Strawberry Cola made their way onto our tables. The tall glasses were replete with the perfect amount of sweetness and freshness for us to prepare ourselves for the delectables that were to arrive next. First arrived Crispy Chilli Baby Corn, followed by Peri Peri Chicken Wings. While some of the baby corn pieces could’ve been cooked a little more, the well flavoured coating balanced it out and made us lick our fingers for quite some time. The Peri Peri Chicken Wings came in ample portions to be easily shared between three people.

Moving on to the main course, Penne in White Sauce and Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sandwich graced our plates. Amongst the two, we absolutely adored the lip smacking Sandwich platter that played well with both buttery and sweet notes. Perfectly crunchy on the outside, we soaked in the buttery goodness of this platter as we dug in, followed by a hint of sweetness from a pineapple slice in its core.

Gondhoraaj Lime Gelato with fresh lime zest is a stunner in itself and can be a self- sufficient refreshment on humid summer afternoons.

Price for two: Rs. 600++

Pictures by Anindya Saha