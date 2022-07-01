Infinity by Angaar at JW Marriott is a Mediterranean paradise complete with premium spa facilities

Be it summer, be it monsoon Kolkata is known for its humidity and the whimsical seasons call for some fresh splashes in the pool. One of Kolkata’s topmost luxury properties JW Marriott’s own infinity pool has been a go to recreational hub for many over the years however what it missed so far was a touch of Angaar. Mainly conceptualised as an exclusive barbeque watering hole, Angaar has been a part of the Kolkata property for a while now and was situated next to JW Lounge. The authorities have recently shifted the space next to the pool and named it Infinity by Angaar. It offers customers some water side relaxation and sumptuous food. What kicked off as a seasonal, experimental hub is now on its way to etch itself permanently within the property. We were there at JW recently and we thought of soaking in the cosy vibes of this place.

Hit the level two button in the elevator next to JW Lounge, and step into a barbeque paradise decked in neutral hues of off-white, brown and grey complete with retractable pole umbrellas, lounge chairs and a premium spa gazebo. A host of floral trees like Plumeria and West Indian Jasmine break the monotony of sombre hues with a hint of nature. Filled with smoky aroma emanating from the barbeque counter, Angaar’s kitchen also curates a range of Mediterranean dishes alongside a few Indian ones in their menu.

Tandoori Baby Bhetki

As we chose to treat ourselves with some luxuriant foot spa while sipping on a glass of Cosmic Affairs replete with the fruity goodness of Lychee, Cranberry and Lemon Grass on a Vodka base topped with Triple Sec, a look around the space revealed a mesmerising visual created by sunlight falling through the gazebo’s glass panels. Two more gazebo’s double up as spaces you can unwind in on rainy days. These private areas are demarcated from the open air lounge area by crystal clear water channels.

Cosmic Affairs

We settled in one of the lounge tables thereafter, as an array of Pizzas, Pides and Kebabs arrived on our plates. Despite being non-vegetarian, we were bowled over by the zingy layers of flavours packed in their Mushroom Galouti Kebab which we believe stole the show from its meaty namesake. Amongst the host of Italian cheesy goodness that were served to us, we liked their Pepperoni Pizza above everything. To wash things down we chose to order their bestselling Elder Whiskey cocktail, that truly is a flavour- bomb besides being a visual treat with pineapple juice, lemon juice, elder syrup on a red wine base topped with sun dried lemon.

Chef Prakash Chettiyar

“Looking at the pool side we wanted to keep our connoisseurs engaged with shisha and exclusive cocktails alongside a flavour palate that has hints of Turkey in it. We have curated desserts like Kunafa for a sweet ending to the experience,” shares Chef Prakash Chettiyar, Executive Chef of the property. You may also taste their Mango Phirni for a more familiar wrap up.

Mango Phirni

The spa services are not just limited to guests but open to all.

Price for two: Rs. 2750++

Pic Credits: Anindya Saha