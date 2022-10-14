Ayushi Bajaj’s Pinkk Sugars is all about pink, delectable and Instagram-worthy sweet nothings

This quaint cafe nestled in a Salt Lake alley is all that a young home baker, an alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu, Ayushi Bajaj and her late grandfather Murali Lal Bajaj had dreamt of, together. As pretty as it can get, this newly-opened cafe Pinkk Sugars has the vibe and all the elements that would transport you straight to the European cafes, that smell of coffee and freshly-baked croissants.

With the walls embellished with pretty pink roses, big London telephones and neon signs, there is also a life-like candy wall corner reminding you of your childhood. The floors are a mix of white and pink geometric tiles. The seating area is a mix of sofas, chairs, marble-top tables and closed corners. The chair colours vary from cherry-red to light pink and cool shades of blue. And not to miss the fancy lights all around. “Everything has been sourced locally, except the crockery that we got from Delhi. I designed this cafe keeping in mind the places I had travelled to all these years. And since pink is my favourite colour, there had to be a lot of that shade in my cafe,” said Ayushi.

Talking about the menu, Ayushi said: “We have kept the menu short and limited, with vegetarian items and some egg dishes, keeping in mind what complements the desserts the most.” While the White Chocolate Matcha Latte is just the cuppa you will need on an autumn evening, the Eggs Benny and Caprese Croissant Sandwich too are filling and go beautifully with the latte. You can also go for a for a healthier option with a bowl of Carota Cremosa, a risotto made with carrot puree, garnished with edamame beans, microgreens and edible flowers.

Be it the croissants, or the sourdough bread pizzas, all are made in-house from scratch. Another dish we thoroughly loved was Pinkk’s Mezze Platter consisting of edamame and chickpea falafel served with za’atar-spiced sourdough flatbread and three flavours of hummus (jalapeno, strawberry and harissa) with gluten-free crackers. This dish us sure to take you on a fantastic lip-smacking Lebanese trip.

When it comes to their main attraction, the desserts, French desserts are Pinkk Sugars’ forte. The eclairs, Opera cake, entremets and macarons, all of these toothsome items apart from a range of homemade artisanal ice creams will take your breath away. So, we suggest planning a second visit for just the desserts or just carrying them home after a hearty meal.

What: Pinkk Sugars

Where: Salt Lake

Meal for 2: Rs 1200