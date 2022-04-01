Motherland Cafe & Studio is an extension of siblings Prateek and Esha Kayan's choices

Tucked in a quaint corner of Chowringhee Mansion, Motherland- a brainchild of siblings Prateek and Esha Kayan is a cafe-cum-co-working space that has been built on what used to be a dilapidated garage. The 1000 sq. ft hub was spun out of everything comfort meant to the brother sister duo and recently celebrated a lap around the sun. We were there to soak in the cosy vibes of the place that is managed by Prateek himself.

Esha and Prateek

“This place is an extension of our own tastes and choices. We have never forced ourselves to deliberately stand out from the crowd, neither have we adhered to popular offerings. Motherland is unique as it is shaped out of its individuality. Many of our ingredients are sourced right from a farm next to where we live and each of the dishes here are handcrafted after thorough research and experimentation,“ shares Prateek who left his high-end banking job in the heart of New York to pursue his passion in food.

Dress from Motherland Studio

The sprawling 45-seater eatery spread across the ground floor and a mezzanine area has a laidback decor made of upcycled items and an eccentric studio which houses a range of handmade stuff ranging from low-carb bread alternatives to kombucha, besides bespoke clothes designed by Prateek.

To kick off the gourmet trail we cooled ourselves down with a glass of Sparkling- a non-alcoholic chardonnay topped with a vibrant edible flower right from the Kayan backyard. As we made ourselves comfortable by the tall windows that flood the space with warm sunlight during day-hours, we noticed small cubicles on the mezzanine floor dedicated specially for people who are looking to put their best foot forward at work while having a community around them. One can pick their flexible daily rate charges if they choose to work smaller hours.

Mount Olympus

Among the three entrée dishes we ordered were Mount Olympus- a pan roasted chicken breast stuffed with fresh veggies, Cracked Potato- asparagus with cracked potatoes and poached eggs with house made hollandaise sauce, and the newly introduced Baden Baden- black rice with chicken and veggies. The first had us drooling.

“Keeping in mind the varied dietary choices people are making over the past few years we have included options where people can choose to do away with eggs if needed. There are vegan, gluten-free and protein rich portions available as well,” concludes Prateek.

Hazelnut Eclair

Their home-made Biscoff Cheesecake and Hazelnut Éclair is the perfect ending to a healthy gastronomic affair.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2000 for two

Instagram: @motherland.studios.cafe