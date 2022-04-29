Homegrown coffee label KettleBerry wins hearts with its unique flavours and quality beans

Coffee lovers, who settle for nothing less than quality beans can try out this brand new city label KettleBerry. Launched on March 27 by city entrepreneur and coffee addict Deep Batra, this label offers tribal coffee that comes in two flavours, the classic and hazelnut flavour, which has a tinge of sweet aromatic feel to it. Batra sources AAA grade naturally ripened Arabica beans from a single estate in South India to retain the distinct taste notes and quality and there are no added chicory or taste enhancers. Batra informs that the brand will soon be launching other flavours too.

Store address: 141/10A, Prince Gulan Hussain Shah Road, Poddar Nagar Jadavpur.