Caravan Cafe in Salt Lake Sector 1 takes you to a faraway land as you step in

Salt Lake Sector 1 now has a new destination for those who are bohemians at heart. A haven for wanderlusts, Caravan Café, tucked away just behind City Centre 1 takes you to a faraway land as you step in. After seeing success in the food business with Balle Balle Dhaba, owners Bhaskar Deb and Payel Deb Sensarma wanted to offer epicures a taste of their own gastronomical experiences from across the world. We were there to soak in the calming vibe of this four month old café.

Bhaskar & Payel

Taking inspiration from Alexander Supertramp’s Magic Bus from Into the Wild, the beverage section at Caravan is the first thing that’ll catch your attention as you enter the hub. The remodelled 1960’s Volkswagen Camper doubles up as a serving station and a classic photo op spot. As you settle in one of their whitewashed high chairs adorned with bright red cushions, or feel comfortable in one of the lounge chairs, you will be offered with three big bills of fare consisting of beverages, continental and oriental options respectively.

A look around the outlet will surely transport you to Greek shores with their dreamy white walls adorned by bright bougainvillea blooms. The flooring will remind you of sun washed cobbled walkways from Santorini and Mykonos. A wall has specifically been dedicated to a lush green vertical garden that can often be found in eastern parts of Europe. A unique retractable roof adds to the experience as the facility allows you to have an outdoor experience under the wintry night sky.

Tiretti Bazaar style Chicken Sesame Toast

“We want our customers to have a mini tour around the world when they are at Caravan, without actually having to do so. This place offers an all-round karvan-esque experience both in and out of the plate. Our chefs are highly experienced as well, having worked abroad previously,” shares Payel.

Chicken Ala Kiev

If you are in the mood for something continental and comfy, we suggest you to begin with the Caravan Café Pesto Chicken Sandwich made with Italian Panini bread as it goes easy on the stomach. For quick bites you may choose from Prawn AOP, Buffalo Wings or the classic Garlic Bread. Shift to the delectable mains section with Fish Mornay, a French specialty that consists of Baked fish with a crispy skin layer, smothered in special cheese sauce. You may as well as taste their take on the Greek Gyros made with sliced roasted lamb, veggies and French fries stuffed in Pita bread.

Banana Pancakes

For an Oriental affair, take a look at the Shanghai Social menu that offers South-East Asian specialties from near home and afar. Kick off with Sesame Prawn Toast from the Tirreti Bazaar section and shift to the Seven Sister Chicken and Cheese Momo. Gobble on some wok noodles stirred in different sauces with sides like Chicken Mapo Tofu or Teriyaki Chicken before wrapping the day up with good ol’ Pancakes in Maple syrup drizzle.

Price for two: Rs 800+ Exclusive of taxes