Try out the lip-smacking summer menu at Cafe Na-Ru-Meg

Summer is at its peak here in Kolkata and experts across the city are coming up with special offerings curated for this season. If the ruthless summer days remind you of limes, lemons and watermelons- Café Na-Ru-Meg is where you should be. Available till the season ends, their summertime offerings include Spicywisy Fried Chicken Gondhoraj, Crumbled Jhinga with shrimps & kasundi with green chutney, and Kosha Mangsho Pizza- a unique milieu of every Bengali’s favourite dish and classic flat bread pizza.

“Our lip-smacking summer menu is curated to make our customers experience a range of new flavours which will be delicate and lightweight simultaneously to suit the season. The kind of food served at the cafe is more on the continental side, hence we wanted something that would satisfy the Bengali palate. Ingredients like gondhoraj lebu, kasundi, posto dominate our seasonal offerings this year,” shares Rupali Barua, co-owner of the Hindustan Park hub.

What: Summer Special Menu

Where: Café Na-Ru-Meg

When: Till the end of season (Noon onwards)

Price for Two: Rs. 1000++ onwards

Contact: @cafenarumegkolkata