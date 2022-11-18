The new menu at Hard Rock Café is a perfect milieu of local flavours and global recipes

Hard Rock Café happens to be one of the first hubs that come to our minds when we think of live music, scrumptious burgers and tipsy beverages. The iconic café first opened its doors at Hyde Park, London in 1971 and has since become immensely popular amongst rock music aficionados. The Kolkata outlet, nestled within a century old, classic colonial building on Park Street has taken their menu on a detour from regular Americanised offerings to offer connoisseurs a milieu of classic favourites infused with traditional flavours.

“We have introduced an extensive list of brand new offerings that include about twenty six new dishes and a host of cocktails. The menu is all about dishes inspired by different cuisines around the world tailored with taste preferences of local gastronomes,” shares Cyrus Irani, head chef of the diner.

The decor of Hard Rock Café Kolkata needs no new introduction, as it has been stealing hearts of Kolkata foodies for the past five years with its capacious interiors decked in ebony hues replete with wooden accents. The walls are adorned with artefacts, musical instruments and pictures of legendary musicians from all across the world taking the excitement a notch higher. Jams and live gigs every weekend make sure to draw a classy crowd.

As we ran our eyes over the newest list of inclusions we witnessed an attempt to strike a balance between popular flavours and condiments amongst Kolkata taste buds with some classic American and Tex- Mex recipes. To take you through a few examples we pick the Mezze Platter and Kasundi Bhetki Fish. While the platter comes loaded with Beiruti hummus, beetroot hummus, tzatziki pita chips, feta cheese, assorted bell peppers, mild roasted chilli peppers, cucumber, tomato wedges olives, a sufficient portion of Shawarma Chicken and Moroccan Chicken Kebab add the locally preferred global taste note to the dish. Kasundi Bhetki Fish of course, needs no additional description given that both Kasundi and Bhetki are some traditionally adored ingredients in every Bengali kitchen.

For a lighter bite, one may settle for Corn Malai Tikki- deep fried and stuffed with cashew, raisins and chilli, served with yoghurt laccha onions and mayo. The otherwise mildly sweet bites ooze out added texture due to the dry fruits and pose a perfect pairing with the mayo dip. For a more filling meal, Asian Noodle Bowl or Penne Taco Bowl can do the trick. While the Asian Noodle Bowl is better suited for a flavourful, mildly spicy palate, we suggest the latter for the ones looking for a healthy Mediterranean delicacy.

Pair these up with their signature Mango Berry Cooler with a non-alcoholic soda base or the Hurricane for a tipsy turn. Hurricane is a 1940s inspired New Orleans classic with a rum base blended with orange, mango, pineapple juice and grenadine, topped with a float of dark rum and Amaretto syrup.

The classic, fluffy New York Cheesecake calls for a perfect conclusion.

Price for two: 2500++ (with alcohol)

Pictures by Anindya Saha