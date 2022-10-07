Marbella’s on Elgin Road has good news adding up with a space and menu extension

Marbella has become one of the most Instagrammed cafes over the past few years, equally popular for its scrumptious spread. The quaint little café with signature whitewashed walls and a bohemian décor spread its wings last year to Elgin Road with a bigger outlet and now further expanded to accommodate thirty five additional guests. They have also brought in some signature Mediterranean dishes and mocktails to take your taste buds on a tasteful trail. We were there at the second outlet to soak in the sunlit boho vibes, and taste some delectables.

“The newest section is more naturally lit and spacious. We look forward to host guests looking for private parties and get together venues with our expansion in the Elgin Road outlet. The latest introductions in terms of food and mocktails are more inspired by fusion food as compared to our existing menu. A host of pastas, burgers and flatbread pizzas make the new more interesting,” shares Nikhil Chawla, owner of Marbella’s.

Decked in baby pink hues striking a contrast with the rough and rustic whitewashed brick wall, this expanded area caught our eye from the time we stepped in. Two large bay windows, and numerous mirrors of different sizes make the room look even more spacious. Dream catchers, plants and feathers add a soft, dreamy touch to the interiors. There’s a small nook with a cosy swing too for couples or small groups of friends to chill away from the crowd.

Among all the lip smacking new snacks that we munched on BBQ Chicken and caramelised onion flatbread truly stole our hearts with its delectably soft crust oozing oodles of cheese, perfectly complemented by smoky barbecued chicken chunks and the roasted flavour from caramelised onions. Chicken burger in beetroot bun was a treat to our sore eyes as the bright red buns painted a vibrant picture on the sea blue clay plate. The burger had an intense layer of flavours that got balanced with some classic ol’ french fries. Fettuccine in Vodka Sauce is another dish we recommend you to dig through. Creamy, glossy and flavourful, the portion is sufficient for two to share, and comes with two huge garlic bread slices.

You may sip from their Iced Mocha, or choose Single Origin Chocolate ThickShake, Strawberry Peach Mojito and Passion Fruit puree and Strawberry Granita amongst other drinks to wash the spices down.

Price for two: Rs 900++ taxes

Pictures by Anindya Saha