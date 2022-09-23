Motorworks and Brewing Company has recently revamped its watering hole and will soon be launching a coffee shop

Those who are familiar with Motorworks and Brewing Company in Sector V, know of its microbrewery facilities and broad beer categories. They have recently relaunched with a revamped décor and a brand new food and beverage menu that includes a host of house special cocktails, finger foods and meal bowls. We were there to soak in the new energy.

“Motorworks and Brewing Company is now being segregated into a coffee shop on the first floor and a watering hole downstairs that targets the young audience who look for an address to chill at post work hours. The munchies have an Indian touch to it since we are known for good quality Peshawari food apart from a few global options. There are meal bowls as well keeping in mind the post-office footfall of this place,” shares Sudhir Ahuja, Managing Director of Beyzaa Hotel & Suites.

What earlier was more of a fine dine nook, with sunlight washing the floor has now turned into a neon lit, party spot that can instantly liven you up after a stressful day. The ceiling now showcases a funky mural while the bar counter has increased three folds with a host of new poisons.

Exotic Veg and Cheese Cigarolls, Hara Mutter aur Draksha ki Tikki, Khumb ki Galouti, Tiny Crispy Prawns, Thai Fish Cakes and Mutton Galouti Kebabs gave each other a tough run to win the first spot as each of them arrived dressed in a Instagram-worthy manner. The smooth, moist and well piced Mutton Galouti Kebabs are definitely our all-time favourites from Motorworks but the Tiny Crispy Prawns too add for a fantastic appetiser alongside a pitcher of All Day Long beer made of Black Rice. To wash the spices off one may also choose the Lite Auto Radler or Women Drive Too with a hint of pineapple.

“We are looking forward to running seven active beer taps as soon as Oktoberfest kicks off. For now we have happy hours for connoisseurs up till the occasion starts,” adds Sudhir.

For a magnificent sweet conclusion we suggest you scoop through their flavourful Flambeed baked Philadelphia Cheesecake with charred notes on its smooth texture.

Price for Two: Rs. 1200 AI without alcohol; Rs. 2000 AI with alcohol

Pictures by: Anindya Saha